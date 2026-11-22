When even Kristen Welker thinks you've gone too far on Israel, it might be time to sit with that for a minute. According to DSA Watch, the Meet the Press host pressed Abdul El-Sayed on his double standard for the Jewish state: "Senator, 43 countries currently identify with a particular religion. Pakistan, for example, is an Islamic Republic. Why should the only Jewish state have to abandon its identity?" It's a fair question, and a simple one. Funny how it never seems to come up at the DSA meetings.

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Kristen Welker CALLS OUT Abdul El-Sayed: “Senator, 43 countries currently identify with a particular religion. Pakistan, for example, is an Islamic Republic. Why should the only Jewish state have to abandon its identity? “ https://t.co/KVeAQqrbzj — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 22, 2026

El-Sayed was not expecting this.

Clearly.

Which makes it even better.

@DSA_Watch Dr. Abdul is badly misinformed. Israel is a multi-ethnic state that includes about 20% non-Jewish Arabs. Plus, any democracy allows a political party to form coalitions with other parties of its choice. — Bonnie & Stephen (@bonnewillbonne) November 22, 2026

@DSA_Watch @TerryWatkinsJr1 It’s clear El-Sayed does not recognize the right of Israel to exist. — Joe Blow (@JoeBlowBlo) November 22, 2026

And Michiganders voted for him. Crazy stuff.

@DSA_Watch I have absolutely ZERO respect for EITHER of those two twats — CajunPollyWog (@cajunpollywog) November 22, 2026

Fair point.

And yet, @AbdulElSayed has said he lives his live by Sharia law and will legislate accordingly. — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 📟 🎗🤟 (@ZeevMishpacha) November 22, 2026

Still crazy that she would challenge him this way, right?

Editor's note: The writer of this piece confused socialist Michigan with socialist Minnesota. We have corrected it. Our apologies. - sj

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