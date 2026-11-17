On those few instances on the campaign trail when Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed was asked about, say, his family's connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, he'd always quickly pivot to his standbys of Medicare for All and cheaper groceries. He does have a foreign policy, however: He's against unconditional aid for foreign militaries. He always manages to work "unconditional" in there.

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I am against unconditional aid for foreign militaries. I am for unconditional aid for our kids. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 15, 2026

@AbdulElSayed * Except Jewish kids. May Allah burn them in hell. - @AbdulElSayed — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Translation: You support aid for Muslim kids. In the war between Israel and Iran, you oppose Israel. Who do you support in the war between America and Iran? — Jan Allen McDaniel (@JanAlMcDaniel) November 15, 2026

@AbdulElSayed The US spends literally hundreds of billions of dollars on "unconditional aid" in the form of military equipment, personnel, and bases in Europe and Asia, but you only seem to care about one particular country that gets only a small fraction of the overall military aid pie. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 15, 2026

What one particular country would that be? If you ask him, the first example that comes out of his mouth is Egypt, the country where he falsely claimed he held dual citizenship.

I don't pay my tax dollars so a foreign government gets tanks and bombs. https://t.co/HjuO8rHhe0 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Yeah, well I don’t pay my taxes so illegal immigrants get free healthcare. — Frontline Now (@NowFrontline) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I didn’t know we were allowed to decide not to pay our tax dollars. Dumb fool. — Shemp (@TimothySmi64423) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I don't pay my tax dollars to promote the political cult of Islam. — Phobiaphobe (@ErickKlous66) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed And we don't pay ours so that foreign invaders can live comfortably while our own citizens struggle. F*ck all the way off jackass. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) November 17, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I don't pay my tax dollars so illegal aliens get handouts. — Jim Staffa (@JRStaffa) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Oh but you do pay your taxes so foreign governments get money for USAID crap like condoms for prostitutes and Sesame Street in Asia? Good grief you are such a shallow thinker. — Vince Beck (@VBeck33) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Ukraine begs to differ? — USMCGUNZ (@TrumpsChampion) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Breaking news: El-Sayed aligns himself with Putin — Alex (@CtRedLFC) November 17, 2026

@AbdulElSayed What’s the problem? The Taliban got billions worth of US gear. — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed You mean like Obama gave Iran billions in exchange for nothing? — Critical Spectator (@crispectator) November 16, 2026

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@AbdulElSayed That's interesting, because one of the reasons I pay taxes is so terrorists like you around the world can be eliminated. — Joe Andrews (@KeepRepublicBlg) November 17, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I'm fine with it as long as it removes terrorists from the earth. — AntiMarxist (@rsjacobi) November 16, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I didn't pay tax dollars to have it swindled by Muslim fraudsters. — Fibonacci112358 (@APerfectRatio) November 16, 2026

As long as we're picking and choosing what our tax dollars go toward, let's go down the Democrats' list of "majority priorities" and decide which ones we don't want to fund. Reparations? No. "Abortion justice?" No. Free healthcare for illegal aliens? No. Gender-affirming care for prisoners? No. We could go on.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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