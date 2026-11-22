Rep. Ro Khanna posted this one back in August. And it's dumber and scarier than ever.

Democrats won the midterms, Bernie Sanders decided Medicare for All is no longer "a radical idea," and that old brag suddenly looks like next year's to-do list.

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Khanna said a Yale analysis found Medicare for All would cover every American AND save more than $1 trillion a year. "It would also mean better pay for doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers," he wrote.

Better pay, huh? Spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed actually read all 40 pages, and on Saturday he unpacked the "savings." By his count, $378 billion is a drug-price cut you could pass without touching anyone's insurance, $296 billion is paying every hospital and doctor Medicare rates ("That's not a saving. That's a pay cut"), and $286 billion is an assumed cut in "fraud."

Oh, and the study isn't even peer-reviewed. His verdict: "It's a spreadsheet with the hard parts turned off."

Rep Khana @RoKhanna , I am a Spine Surgeon & read the Yale study. All 40 pages. Here's what the "$1 trillion in savings" actually is. $378 billion comes from cutting drug prices 51%. You could pass that tomorrow without touching anyone's insurance. It has nothing to do with Medicare for All. $296 billion comes from paying every hospital and doctor in America Medicare rates. That's not a saving. That's a pay cut, to the one line that's already down 33% since 2001. The model counts it as efficiency. $286 billion is an assumed 8% cut in "fraud." Medicare's own improper payments last year: $57 billion. The government's program doesn't achieve what the model assumes a bigger version of it will. That's $960 billion of the trillion. The rest is admin savings, which are real, and ER visits, which are modeled. Now what the study leaves out, in the authors' own words: "provider responses to Medicare rates are not modeled." No doctors leaving. No wait times. No supply constraint. A "static, single-year accounting." They say so on the page. And the 114,000 lives? 51,000 of them, 45% of the headline, come from reversing last year's subsidy and Medicaid cuts. Not from your bill. Restore the subsidies and you'd get those without a single-payer system. Of what's left, half is based on a mortality number the authors say they couldn't find and had to interpolate. It's a preprint. Not peer-reviewed. It says so at the top. As a surgeon, I don't doubt the Yale team's intent. But a model that cuts the doctor's pay, assumes the doctor stays, assumes the patient shows up, and assumes the fraud disappears isn't evidence. It's a spreadsheet with the hard parts turned off. Medicare already pays physicians 33% less than it did in 2001. Private practice fell from 680% of doctors to 18% on that rate. Your plan makes it the only rate. The trillion dollars is real. It's coming out of the people who treat you. @Alison_Galvani #medicareforall — Hooman M. Melamed MD FAAOS (@DrHMelamed) November 21, 2026

Post continues:

... Medicare for All. $296 billion comes from paying every hospital and doctor in America Medicare rates. That's not a saving. That's a pay cut, to the one line that's already down 33% since 2001. The model counts it as efficiency. $286 billion is an assumed 8% cut in "fraud." Medicare's own improper payments last year: $57 billion. The government's program doesn't achieve what the model assumes a bigger version of it will. That's $960 billion of the trillion. The rest is admin savings, which are real, and ER visits, which are modeled. Now what the study leaves out, in the authors' own words: "provider responses to Medicare rates are not modeled." No doctors leaving. No wait times. No supply constraint. A "static, single-year accounting." They say so on the page. And the 114,000 lives? 51,000 of them, 45% of the headline, come from reversing last year's subsidy and Medicaid cuts. Not from your bill. Restore the subsidies and you'd get those without a single-payer system. Of what's left, half is based on a mortality number the authors say they couldn't find and had to interpolate.It's a preprint. Not peer-reviewed. It says so at the top. As a surgeon, I don't doubt the Yale team's intent. But a model that cuts the doctor's pay, assumes the doctor stays, assumes the patient shows up, and assumes the fraud disappears isn't evidence. It's a spreadsheet with the hard parts turned off.Medicare already pays physicians 33% less than it did in 2001. Private practice fell from 680% of doctors to 18% on that rate. Your plan makes it the only rate. The trillion dollars is real. It's coming out of the people who treat you.

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And boom.

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