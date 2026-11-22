The New York Post just caught "democratic socialist" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez living pretty.

According to her campaign filings, she ran up about $12,000 on a three-day February trip to Germany, and the Post says nearly $9,000 of that went to hotels.

Advertisement

And what she was doing in Germany makes this so much worse.

In Munich, she demanded "material gains for the working class" at the Security Conference, then checked into the five-star Hotel Bayerischer Hof for $5,251. Then it was on to Berlin, where she stayed at the Westin Grand, spent $2,650 on a "premium driving service," and gave a speech about throwing "sand in the gears" of injustice. Must be nice to throw sand from the back of a chauffeured car.

'Socialist' AOC spent $12K on glam German digs while pushing for 'working class' rights https://t.co/MK8VcYfTrl https://t.co/zBDGJgn3rr — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2026

NYC Councilman Frank Morano (R-SI) told the Post he wasn't suggesting she "stay at a Motel 6," but added, "Apparently when it comes to accommodations, democratic socialism has a luxury suite exception." AOC's office did not respond.

@nypost A total fraud, just like Bernie. 👎 — RacerX (@SpedRecer) November 22, 2026

Socialists love spending money, other people's money.

And AOC has proven time and time again she's really good at spending other people's money.

============================================================

Related:

OUCH. LOL! Would LOVE to Be a Fly on the Wall When Chuck Schumer Sees Latest Peggy Flanagan Clip

EAT UP! Harmeet Dhillon SERVES Bo French a BRUTAL Thanksgiving Clapback After Ugly 'Crash Out' Dig

If HEGSETH Said This! WOOF! Obama's Wingman Had This to Say About Drone-Killing AMERICANS (WATCH)

Sir, That's a PAY CUT! Spine Surgeon TORCHES Ro Khanna's $1 Trillion Medicare for All Savings Claim

Wait, So You DO Know! DemGovs Say a Woman's Place Is in the Governor's Mansion, Gets RATIOED



THIS Is What STUPID Looks Like: GenZ'r TURNS DOWN Amazon Gig to Stand in Solidarity With... Nobody



============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.