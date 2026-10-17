AOC’s Hardship Story Gets Another Run: ‘I Grew Up in the Bronx’ (Except It Was Upscale Westchester)

AOC is lying. It's a thing Democrats do, so it should come as no surprise.

Here’s @AOC just now at an @AbdulElSayed rally complaining about the struggles of growing up in the Bronx. She switches up her accents and drops a “pardon?” 😂 And literally says, twice, “I grew up in the Bronx.” She grew up in the wealthy suburbs of Westchester, New York. https://t.co/DwzCnMVaxt — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 16, 2026

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She wasn't reared in the Bronx. Her Dad was an architect. She wasn't poverty stricken. She's a massive poser.

She went to high school at Yorktown High School in Westchester County. She's a liar. https://t.co/YBbqTp1UAt — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 16, 2026

Her Dad had an office in the Bronx. That's hardly 'growing up' in the Bronx.

A shameless liar. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 16, 2026

What's really amazing is that she repeats this story over and over and over again, despite the fact that the story is openly false. — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) October 17, 2026

Apparently, she believes if she says it enough, for long enough, it will suddenly be true.

I doubt they even lock the front doors in the place where AOC actually grew up — in not-the-Bronx Yorktown Heights. DSA socialists are masters at manipulating a narrative to assume an identity that is just as pretend as their utopian fantasies. https://t.co/bkCCywvAVT — Jean (@queens_parents) October 17, 2026

They all love to pretend they are poor desperate souls who really care about the working class.

Correction: AOC comes from tony Westchester County, New York. — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 16, 2026

@AOC Yorktown Hgts is NOT the Bron-x You left the Bronx at 5yo-ergo you didn't grow up in the boogie down Bronx Tree lined streets of Westchester are not the concrete jungles of NYC Stop w the BS But considering you're stumping for a guy who claims to be a licensed dr🤷🏻‍♀️ #AOC — L- just L✝️🇺🇲 (@L_onlyL) October 16, 2026

Democrats wouldn't know the truth if it jumped up and bit them.

@AOC stretch the truth much? You grew up in the suburbs. — David McDaniel (@DavidMcD62) October 17, 2026

Calling it 'stretching the truth' is too kind. She's lying.

@RepAOC @RepAprilDelaney How do you know when a Democrat is lying? Their lips are moving. https://t.co/G43vLnWcLa — Homeschool your kids (@HomeschoolKids4) October 16, 2026

Bingo.

@AOC lies with such ease — Creamy Giblets (@CreamyGiblets) October 17, 2026

@MillennialOther @AOC @AbdulElSayed @AOC grew up in the mean streets of Yorktown Heights in northern Westchester. It's absolutely lovely. — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) October 16, 2026

What a survivor.

@MillennialOther @AOC @AbdulElSayed She went to school in Westchester Country NY, which ranks in the top 2% median income in the nation. Nothing about Sandy Cortez is real https://t.co/FMxlmEQOQZ — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) October 16, 2026

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@MillennialOther @AOC @AbdulElSayed AOC wants you to believe that she was brought up living here🤣 https://t.co/MB7AsGEHq3 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 16, 2026

What a joke.

@MillennialOther @AOC @AbdulElSayed I was born in NYC, lived in the Bronx & then moved to Westchester County. I can assure you that Yorktown is not the Bronx and vice verse. — LifeisMusic (@BangorRocks2) October 16, 2026

@MillennialOther @AOC @AbdulElSayed I’ve spent more time at Yankee Stadium than this fraud has spent in the Bronx in her entire life. — jim palmer (@spiv) October 17, 2026

That about sums it up.

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