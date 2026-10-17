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AOC’s Hardship Story Gets Another Run: ‘I Grew Up in the Bronx’ (Except It Was Upscale Westchester)

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 17, 2026 8:30 PM
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AOC’s Hardship Story Gets Another Run: ‘I Grew Up in the Bronx’ (Except It Was Upscale Westchester)
AP Photo/George Walker IV

AOC is lying. It's a thing Democrats do, so it should come as no surprise.

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She wasn't reared in the Bronx. Her Dad was an architect. She wasn't poverty stricken. She's a massive poser. 

Her Dad had an office in the Bronx. That's hardly 'growing up' in the Bronx.

Apparently, she believes if she says it enough, for long enough, it will suddenly be true.

They all love to pretend they are poor desperate souls who really care about the working class. 

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Democrats wouldn't know the truth if it jumped up and bit them. 

Calling it 'stretching the truth' is too kind. She's lying. 

Bingo.

What a survivor. 

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What a joke. 

That about sums it up. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK

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