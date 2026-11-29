Well, okay, you will probably believe exactly what she is telling the world about Amnesty International (as indicated by our Futurama meme), but here goes:

Refugee who fled Iran fearing for her life quits Amnesty International saying group is fixated on Palestine and staff praise ayatollah's 'integrity and decency' https://t.co/2uuZ8Bsb6L — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 28, 2026

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From the article:

A woman who fled Iran in fear of her life and came to the UK to join Amnesty International has quit the charity, claiming it is fixated on Gaza, as one of the group’s volunteers is revealed to have praised the late Ayatollah’s ‘integrity and decency’. Sara Saei Joeghan, 46, arrived in the UK as a refugee from Iran in 2015 after being arrested and interrogated by the regime for joining anti-death penalty protests. One of the first things she did was join Amnesty International, an organisation she says is respected in Iran by citizens who believe it plays an important role in uncovering the country’s human rights abuses. But, having now left her role as Iran country-co-ordinator, to which she was appointed in 2024, she is claiming Amnesty International has become too focused on the Palestinian cause, to the detriment of other human rights crises around the world. And it’s alleged her fellow country co-ordinator, Niloufar ‘Nilly’ Brook, praised Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his ‘integrity and decency’ and referred to him as a ‘warrior pope’. Ms Joeghan said having to work alongside Ms Brook made her feel ‘unsafe’. Both women worked as volunteers for the charity. After being unsatisfied with the charity’s response to her concerns, Ms Joeghan quit the charity last year and filed a formal complaint. … ‘I joined Amnesty because I believed deeply in its principles of independence, impartiality and the protection of human rights. Now I feel deeply let down and ultimately betrayed,’ she told The Times. Ms Joeghan said problems arose after she became joint country co-ordinator with Ms Brook in 2024 – a job she thought would enable her to organise events to help women, LGBT+ people and other groups facing repression in Iran. She initially raised concerns about a panel event discussing US President Donald Trump’s impact on Palestinians and Iran, questioning the inclusion of figures who had amplified key members of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) online. The NIAC is often described as a lobby and influence network for the repressive Islamic Republic – it insists it is independent. Ms Joeghan said she received no response to her complaint. In March last year, she became worried about another event organised by Ms Brook, which had a stated aim to discuss the problems faced by religious minorities in Iran. Instead, Ms Joeghan says, it became heavily focused on Palestine and anti-Israel rhetoric, with discussion of the unfolding human rights tragedy in Gaza. She believes that while based in the same region, the human rights abuses in Iran should be kept separate from those in Gaza. ‘While both countries are in the same region, their issues are vastly different. It should be possible at Amnesty to talk about repression and other issues facing the Iranian people — there are many events and opportunities focused on Gaza,’ she said. ‘By combining Iranian and Palestinian issues, the focus on the serious human rights abuses occurring in Iran is diluted. As an Iranian I strongly felt that our issues should be treated with the attention and respect they deserve.’ By contrast, a planned screening of documentary In the Eye of Freedom, which looked at the experiences of protesters who were shot in a brutal crackdown by the Iranian regime on protests in 2022, organised by Ms Joeghan, was cancelled. The protests broke out across the country following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the so-called morality police over an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code, which mandates that women wear a head veil. Ms Joeghan says she was told the screening was cancelled because colleagues raised concerns about the film’s neutrality due to the director being pro-monarchist. She also described feeling ‘unsafe’ working alongside Ms Brook, particularly in the light of social media posts praising Ali Khamenei following his death earlier this year. Ms Brook described Khamenei – responsible for mass killings, executions of minorities and political opponents, and severe repression in Iran – as a ‘warrior pope’ and a ‘man of honour’, The Times reports. She also said in a video he had been ‘heavily demonised’ by the West and allegedly shared posts from others including phrases such as ‘you are always in my heart’ and ‘Dear leader I miss you so much’.

Honestly, how can any member of an organization claiming itself to be in favor of human rights say anything nice about any of the ayatollahs? It sounds increasingly that Amnesty is following the classic Iowahawk cycle:

1. Identify a respected institution.

2. kill it.

3. gut it.

4. wear its carcass as a skin suit, while demanding respect.#lefties — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2015

For instance, here’s an instance where Amnesty advocated against freedom of expression:

Amnesty International, which once supported press freedom, is now promoting an “Arday's law” to impose legal limits on repeated press coverage of one person — an exciting new human right that apparently will not extend to Israelis. https://t.co/DUmxvbwDgv pic.twitter.com/kKm4PjOCfo — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 20, 2026

On to reactions:

The problem with decent people leaving when corruption takes over is that the worst people end up being in charge of everything! — David Zorkocy (@DavidZorkocy) November 28, 2026

We see your point, but we think it just comes down to that, as adults, we have to recognize that these organizations are a collection of people, and we shouldn’t just assume an organization can’t change over time. In other words, we shouldn’t make the mistake of giving these organizations prestige in the first place.

More than 100,000 people were massacred in 8 hours in January by the Islamic regime in Iran, and no one said a word. A diabolical world.#IranMassacre #IranMassacre2026 pic.twitter.com/piwg2kLdGY — Luis (@LuisMendez1078) November 28, 2026

Amnesty International is a paid arm of the Islamic regime in Iran and its Proxies.

They have no time for any other atrocities around the world and are fixated on one goal, how to destroy Israel.

The slaughter of Iranians, nothing.

The mass killing of Christians around the… — Sherry Sal (@sherry2474) November 28, 2026

The cut off text:

The mass killing of Christians around the world, Nothing. Lie about Genocide in Gaza, all the time everywhere, nonstop.

We have seen many accusations that they have been bought out by Iran but we have not seen the evidence of it. If anyone does have that evidence, we would be very interested but otherwise, the allegation is unverified. But the allegation that they have lost their way is definitely true.

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regime abducted my sister because of her participation in the protests. We had no information about where she was being held. During detention she was tortured. I emailed Amnesty many times, but they told me to stay silent so the regime wouldn’t go after my family for revenge. — اِستاتیرا (@astatyra) November 28, 2026

We could see ourselves telling a person that this was one of their options and to weigh the costs and benefits of being silent versus speaking out, before they speak out. But naturally, if they wanted to be courageous and speak out, good people around the world should support them.

Leftists and communists dominate all the NGOs. — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) November 28, 2026

It’s why they want taxpayer money.

@amnesty has remained silent about the Islamic Republic’s January massacre of Iranians and the executions of pro-monarchy Iranians. Amnesty and the UN are accomplices to the Islamic Republic’s crimes. — Freedom-loving (@Persiafreedoml) November 28, 2026

Amnesty International supports the Islamic Republic. They use your information for their own interests. — Kingdom of Iran (@nima87827) November 28, 2026

Staff at a human rights group praising the ayatollah's "integrity and decency"? Shocking. 🙄



Then again, the UN elected Iran to its Commission on the Status of Women in 2021, and let Iran chair a Human Rights Council forum in 2023.



The regime that kills women for showing their… — CY🇳🇴🇧🇷💜🤜🏻🤛🏻 (@YttereC) November 29, 2026

The cut off text:

The regime that kills women for showing their hair, defending women’s rights. What could go wrong?

This kind of thing is why we don’t take claims about international law or international human rights very seriously. ‘International law’ these days seems to be mainly code for ‘America or Israel did something that was effective an I am mad.’ And international human rights is warped beyond any recognizable understanding of the concept.

Allegedly not for Iranians, either.

According to this report, Khamenei is referred to within Amnesty International as the "militant pope," and his "honesty and decency" are praised.

Now you know why @SecRubio said:

"Amnesty International is a fraud." https://t.co/KLK8u2LiRi pic.twitter.com/G59vrJtvFS — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@SanaELedene) November 28, 2026

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Amnesty recently asked Iranians to share information with it about the January massacre.

Is it safe to share such sensitive info with people who praise the regime and its murderer officials? From the piece:

“And it's alleged her fellow country co-ordinator, Niloufar 'Nilly'… https://t.co/SvqmO67lwA — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) November 28, 2026

The cut off text:

‘And it’s alleged her fellow country co-ordinator, Niloufar ‘Nilly’ Brook, praised Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his ‘integrity and decency’ and referred to him as a ‘warrior pope’. Ms Joeghan said having to work alongside Ms Brook made her feel ‘unsafe’. Both women worked as volunteers for the charity.’

Yes, that is pretty troublesome.

What Amnesty is doing against Iranians is just as despicable as what they’re doing to Jews.

🇮🇱❤️🇮🇷 https://t.co/Ze8COvLPGV — Carlos Abadi (@NewSamawal) November 28, 2026

Especially because it is Israelis who are the real human rights victims in this, not the so-called Palestinians. The attack on October 7, 2023 is the only proven act of genocidal violence in the war. Shallow people assume that because Hamass is a weaker power that they must be righteous. It’s a product of what this author calls the ‘underdog bias’ — the belief that if a person perseveres in the face of daunting odds, that they must be doing so in a good cause. But such perseverance doesn’t prove righteousness — only dedication. And dedication can be driven by good causes, or fanatical hatred. Hamass is simply the dead enders of a centuries-long project to cleanse the region of Jews, that has been steadily failing at nearly every turn. They are not fueled by righteousness: They are fueled by hatred and the promise that if they commit horrors in this world, they will be rewarded in the next life. People with moral clarity see that.

Indeed, Hamass even put genocide in its charter. When we point that out, some people counter that in recent years, they took genocide out of their charter, but our retort is typically something like this:

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‘Well, what do you think happened? Do you think those knuckle-draggers suddenly decided that Jews were their brothers and sisters in Allah, and that they wanted to live in peace and harmony? Did they suddenly break out into a rendition of Kumbaya?



Or do you think they figured out it was bad PR and got rid of the language without any change of heart? What do you think is more likely from the organization that kills random Jews on the regular?’

No one who advocates for genocide should be taken seriously when they accuse the other side of doing it.

واقعا کار افرادی که از موقعیت فردی و حرفه‌ای شخصی خود می‌‌گذرند تا نوری بر تاریکی و فساد این نهادها و گعده‌ها بتابونند و روشنگری می‌کنند بسیار ارزشمنده. میدونیم که خیلی مورد حمله و فشار قرار می‌گیره کسی که چنین کاری بکنه.

درود @saraSaeijoeghan https://t.co/6wZiH3v6d5 — Sharbalaa / شربلا (@SharOBalaa) November 28, 2026

Alleged translation from Persian:

The work of people who give up their personal and professional standing to shine a light on the darkness and corruption in these institutions and cliques and expose the truth is truly invaluable. We know that anyone who does this faces a lot of attacks and pressure. Hats off to you, @saraSaeijoeghan

We love how Twitter/X asks us to ‘rate’ the translation. Dude, how can we rate the quality of a translation if we need a translation? Seriously, can we get an option in Twitter/X to tell them that we only know one language and to leave us alone?

Israel was right all along? Imagine that! https://t.co/DN5e9JG2ys — Avi Avidan (@avavidan) November 28, 2026

Never bet against Israel.

But we will close this off by saying that whatever you think of the Israeli/Hamass conflict, there is no question that the Iranian regime is a human rights abuser and the world would be a little bit freer if the regime fell. We continue to pray that this day comes. Indeed, we pray that someday every chain will be broken and every despot is deposed. Sic semper tyrannis.

RELATED: Prayer Warriors, Dan Collins (A.k.a. @vermontaigne, Rex Ratio) Could Use Your Help!

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