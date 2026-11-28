We normally try to keep to legitimate topics in the news here at Twitchy, but every once in a while, some lunatic manages to break through into our X feed. As we reported back in September, Netflix was preparing to release a four-hour documentary on Elon Musk called simply "Musk." The Hollywood Reporter caught an early screening of director Alex Gibney's film and said that it included Musk's ex and former conservative influencer, Ashley St. Clair, claiming that Musk might have used his Starlink "space lasers" to hack the voting machines in President Trump's favor.

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An account posted on Thanksgiving the "breaking" news that Trump had been accused of hacking the 2024 election by switching votes for Kamala Harris to himself.

BREAKING: Trump is accused of hacking the 2024 election by switching votes from Kamala Harris to himself, allegedly out of fear that he would face imprisonment if he lost. https://t.co/AsTmZ8C4Ln — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 26, 2026

The account says Investigative journalist Scott Carney argues Trump had the means to do it as well as the motive (to avoid prison).

@politvidchannel Stop spreading this bullshit. You're an idiot. — AngelaFabs (@MaisonAng) November 26, 2026

Someone named Michelle claims that everyone knew that Musk rigged the election and that she's been presenting the evidence to all Democrats in Congress, as well as Democratic governors and attorneys general, for two years and has heard nothing but crickets. That's odd, seeing as her evidence is so compelling. She backs up her claim with links to a bunch of articles on Substack that we're not going to bother with.

Harris knew. Biden knew. Pelosi knew. Schumer knew. Jeffries knew. Walz knew. Harris' election attorneys knew. Everyone in their circle knew. Musk rigged the 2024 election for Trump and some GOP members of Congress. Several experts wrote to Harris, about a week after the election, warning her of voting machine tampering and other significant irregularities. They urged her to request a recount in at least 4 states. She had 30 days to do that. Crickets. I've been presenting the evidence to all Democrats in Congress, and even Democratic governors and attorney generals, for 2 years. Crickets. This is the biggest coverup in American history, by both political parties. The Trump Regime is illegitimate and illegally wielding power to destroy America. Read these articles and letters. https://t.co/uT2NJNbI96 https://t.co/GzJAWWtmZa https://t.co/7Noq9A9eS9. https://t.co/LTLvWksIea https://t.co/Ixr5IJ8bTz — Michelle (@Michell33650674) November 28, 2026

The post continues:

… election, warning her of voting machine tampering and other significant irregularities. They urged her to request a recount in at least 4 states. She had 30 days to do that. Crickets. I've been presenting the evidence to all Democrats in Congress, and even Democratic governors and attorney generals, for 2 years. Crickets. This is the biggest coverup in American history, by both political parties. The Trump Regime is illegitimate and illegally wielding power to destroy America. Read these articles and letters.

We'll pass.

@Michell33650674 That is quite a long post for a satire post, but you did pretty good. It isn’t Babylon Bee, but keep it up and you will get there. — Bonnelli (@Bonnell1074) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 Do you have any credible sources? — The Intersect (@mburm201) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 Pure projection, I'm afraid. — Kevin Steel (@yusipka) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 Election denier! 😂 — Asking for a Friend (@HanceyJoshua) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 You might be the dumbest most gullible woman in history — Bueller (@moonpie_Buel) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 OK commie. — officerlamora (@officerlam96335) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 It’s pretty obvious that Dems are about to get caught for cheating and you are trying to set a narrative… but you gotta see how ridiculous you sound, don’t you? — mojo (@HeartPondMatt) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 I can’t tell if this is parody or mental illness. — Beetle6000 (@beetle6000) November 28, 2026

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She's apparently presented her evidence to all Democrats in Congress, and yet not one has done a thing with it. So, the Democrats are all in on it, too?

@Michell33650674 Oh NOW you asshats say that elections can be rigged and machines can be tampered with? You freaks are insufferable AF. — Stacey Patriot (@StaceyLee2025) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 You are so full of garbage. Musk had NOTHING to do with the election process. Get over it and remember that it was mostly your ghastly open borders that won Trump the popular and electoral votes in 2024 — Julie V (@lente86945) November 28, 2026

@Michell33650674 The 2020 election was not “rigged.” The 2024 election was not “rigged.” The 2026 midterms were not “rigged.” Is there voter fraud? Yes. Is there some grand deep-state conspiracy that switches sides every time there’s an election? No, and everyone who thinks so needs a job. — Phillies Addict 🪦 (@PhilsAddict) November 28, 2026

Why didn't Musk use his space lasers to hack the voting machines for the 2026 midterms? He certainly donated enough money that he had a stake in the election.

@Michell33650674 I've been repeatedly assured that we have the safest and most secure elections in the world. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 28, 2026

CBS News' Major Garrett wrote in his book, "The Big Truth," in 2022 that "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history, despite the lies some have been led to believe." But then Musk came along with his space lasers and rigged the 2024 election.

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An election denier used to be the worst thing a person could be. We're sure all of those Democrat members of Congress, governors, and attorneys general were thrilled to get this incontrovertible evidence in their inboxes.

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