Cyd Zeigler tells us in his X bio that he's a gay sports writer and co-founder of Outsports. Zeigler did some digging and found that 10 NFL players, including San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, have been donating to organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights. The not-at-all authoritarian Zeigler says Outsports has fought for years to ban players from supporting organizations like My Cause My Cleats.

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For years @outsports has pushed the @NFL to bar players from supporting organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights and ban gay people from employment with their My Cause My Cleats. This year, 10 players are doing just that, including SF QB Brock Purdy. https://t.co/1dslEhmpDI — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) November 27, 2026

Zeigler reports:

At least 10 NFL players across eight teams are using the league’s My Cause My Cleats campaign to support organizations that — while feeding children, providing guidance to youth and providing mental health resources — oppose gay marriage or homosexuality in general, with several of them barring LGBTQ people from employment. … A slew of charities are designated by the NFL to be supporting “Family Well-Being.” That’s the category the league has placed the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which has discriminated against LGBTQ people and opposed gay marriage over decades. On its MCMC site, the NFL praises the FCA, saying it “has empowered leaders at every level of sport to live with integrity.” Four current NFL players chose to raise money for FCA, which bars LGBTQ people from leadership: Swayze Bozeman, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals; Riley Patterson, kicker, Baltimore Ravens; Julian Ashby, long snapper, New England Patriots; and Case Keenum, quarterback, Chicago Bears. “FCA had a profound impact on my development throughout high school and college,” Asbhy said in his statement of support. “They continue empowering student-athletes to grow in faith and purpose as they seek to impact communities everywhere.” Keenum has highlighted FCA before, including last season and in 2019. FCA isn’t the only youth-oriented organization highlighted by players with My Cause My Cleats. Cade Klubnik, a backup quarterback for the New York Jets, chose Younglife, an organization with a deep history of anti-gay positions and policies. The official NFL description of Younglife calls the anti-gay organization that bans LGBTQ people from leadership “welcoming and fun.” Other NFL players supporting organizations with problematic positions and policies for gay, lesbian and bi people include Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman’s support of the National Christian Foundation; Dallas Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy, whose selection of One Community Church supports the position that gay people should not be intimate or be able to marry; and Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee, whose Light The World is a project of the long-time anti-gay LDS Church, of which McKee is a member.

HAHAHAHHAAHA, the offending organizations: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, YoungLife, Children’s Hunger Fund. Take this 2020 BS somewhere else. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 28, 2026

"Yet the face of the franchise, quarterback Brock Purdy, selected the anti-gay Children’s Hunger Fund as his charity of choice," Zeigler adds, noting that "no player, their team or their agents can be excused for not doing some basic research of problematic, discriminatory statements on each group’s website or easily found on search engines."

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL One thing you might consider is crying about it. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL “We just want to get married and be left alone” was the biggest fucking lie of the 21st century lol — Jaxxblaster (@Jaxxblaster1) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Hi Cyd, Made a donation to Brock's charity in your name. Go touch grass. https://t.co/jzqpivUKmv — Sarchasm 🇺🇸 (@HeloFlyNavy) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Really good work here. Let’s cancel guys like Brock Purdy and Case Keenum who are evil for supporting Christian organizations. They are way worse than the domestic abusers, reckless drivers, drunk drivers, and other horrible influences currently and previously playing in the NFL. — Darren sukem (@DarrenSukem) November 27, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL *hates Christians and doesn’t want fans to support Christian players* *puts comprehensive list together on X to help Christians find players they should support* Homie just doing Christians a solid 😂 — Riley (@riley_stahura) November 28, 2026

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@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Breaking News: Christian organization espouses Christian beliefs and lives by a Christian ethos. Completely unacceptable. — AC (@APC_41) November 27, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Feeding children does not "oppose LGBTQ rights and ban gay people from employment". Hate mongering on lies diminishes your point and your cause. Congratulations. — MartyTwit (@marty_twit) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL I will now donate to Brock Purdy’s charity even though I’m a Seahawks fan. 😘 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Thanks for sharing, didn’t know Brock Purdy was a good Christian guy, will be supporting him — Ben Silone (@bsilone) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Well played, Outsports. You're clearly the good people here. F the hungry kids. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Good, sounds like there are still a few decent humans left in the NFL. — Jim Kayser (@bigracefan13) November 27, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Only 10? Need to pump up those numbers. Rookie numbers! — KK (@KeithKop) November 27, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Don’t make me root for the 49ers. Good work, Brock Purdy. — Seattle_RT 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL I do not understand why you people think that you are so much more special than the rest of the world. You should be thankful that children are being helped. It doesn’t matter what the beliefs are of the people who helped them. Stop making everything about you all the time. — democrat no more (@WalkFromDems) November 28, 2026

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@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Translation: "We demand you celebrate our desires on how to use our procreative organs while shutting up about your bedrock religious beliefs. I don't see why this is difficult, and if you do, shut up." — C. Douglas Golden (@CillianZeal) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Organizations who don’t worship at the alter of LGBTQ are not “anti” LGBTQ whatever. Most normal people don’t give them a thought. And most gay people I know live their lives without needing to push it in the face of everyone they meet. How about try that. — DKvam (@DaveKvam) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Efforts to condemn or suppress what Purdy is doing violate an individual's right to worship, speak, assemble, and conscience. You should be ashamed. Live how you would like. Trying to force others to join your parochial biases and preferences is offensive. — CrazyFingers (@CrazyFingers76) November 28, 2026

@CydZeigler @outsports @NFL Most people used to think “I dont care, let them get married, they’re not hurting anyone.” You and people like you are making homophobes of the masses. Bravo. — BrotherBoy (@BrotherBoyWeen) November 28, 2026

We're not sure how much influence Outsports has over the NFL that it thinks it can push it to ban players from supporting the Children's Hunger Fund because it's Christian. We'd never heard of it before today.

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