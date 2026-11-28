

A good rule of thumb for life is that if you ever find yourself screaming at children with a megaphone and accusing them of genocide, you might just need to check yourself into an insane asylum.

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Then again, with New York City the way it is becoming under Mayor Saddam Huss ... err, we mean Zohran Mamdani, the whole island of Manhattan might just be that insane asylum.

Mamdani has already announced he will not attend today's Thanksgiving Day parade that he postponed for two days "because of the weather" (wink, wink). More importantly, Hizzoner has disbanded the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, basically giving a nod to violent pro-Hamas rioters to attack Jews at will (which they did on Thursday). And let's not even start with his proposed "Adopt-a-Felon" program after he closes Rikers Island.

In short, the mayor has created the permission structure in the city for unhinged lunatics to run wild.

But when those lunatics start abusively haranguing children visiting the Disney Store for some Black Friday Christmas shopping, the optics might backfire — just a little bit — on the most anti-American mayor in the United States. Watch:

NOW: "If you care about children you will not shop at Disney!" - Pro-Palestine Protesters Scream at Shoppers entering the Disney Store in Times Square as they march to different stores in NYC on Black Friday Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/k8NhYrAd0X — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 27, 2026

Just look at the faces of the kids entering and exiting the store in that clip. And then ask yourself how much of a deranged nutjob you have to be to screech at them and their parents through a loudspeaker.

And Disney? Really? All because they donated humanitarian aid to Israel after October 7?

It just goes to show that you can never be far enough for the leftist rage mob. Disney has bent over backwards to include leftist, woke ideology in its programming. But since the company hasn't made an animated movie where Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the seven dwarves all join Hamas and attack the Jews, they must be denounced along with everyone else.

Like we said, insane.

Leftist terrorist supporters in NYC scream at shoppers. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 28, 2026

The original tweet called them "pro-Palestine." But we believe in being honest. They are pro-terrorist. Because they also want Jews to be exterminated.

Psycho Palestinian terror supporters spent the day screaming at children shopping at a Disney store, of course claiming the terrorists are the victims. https://t.co/HlKsarBVp7 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 28, 2026

We feel pretty bad also for the NYPD officers who had to stand there and endure the spittle-spewing crazies.

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These Pro-Palestine anarchists have lost the plot. Imagine waking up on Black Friday thinking your revolutionary mission is to overthrow Mickey Mouse. — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) November 28, 2026

They never had the plot. Not even for a New York minute.

These people are sick in the head and the soul. — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) November 28, 2026

And this revolting display, including throwing fake blood on the street and calling it "children's blood," begs one very relevant question:

This is so wrong on 1000 levels. Where is the mayor? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 28, 2026

Ahh, where indeed.

@JoeConchaTV I kinda think this is what he wanted. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 28, 2026

It's difficult to come to any other conclusion.

Mamdani was surely smiling that smug grin of his at home, knowing that children in his city were being traumatized by a mob of antisemites.

@JoeConchaTV Marching with them? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 28, 2026

If not for his extremely convenient ankle injury right before Thanksgiving, he might very well have been out there with the mob he regularly incites.

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Why is this not subject to at least civil penalties? They are trying to wreck Disney's business and probably are doing it. — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) November 27, 2026

We can think of any number of violations they could've all been charged with, including disorderly conduct, defacing public property, obstruction of lawful business operations, and we're pretty sure they had no permit to use an amplified sound device, which the city requires.

But the mayor and his administration, including the Chief of Police, don't want them punished. They want to reward this behavior.

If you care about children, then talk to Hamas about their documented use of child soldiers. The U.S. Government has classified this as human trafficking. — Karina 💋 (@hotpantsnation) November 27, 2026

Those "protesters" might also want to take a look at the child brides and abuse of young boys that is rampant in the Islamic world.

But they don't actually care about children. They just want to shame others.

This just makes me hate Palestinians more Not sure what they think they’re accomplishing? — I’m Just Saiyan (@imjustsaiyan64) November 27, 2026

That's the irony of all of these intimidation tactics used by the pro-Hamas crowd.

All they accomplish is to turn more and more people against them.

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But this is Mamdani's New York. He wants to see more of this, the more violent and deranged, the better.

It's going to be a fun Christmas when the terrorist enablers throw blood on the tree in Rockefeller Center, scream at all of the children who are ice skating there, and claim even Santa Claus is a "Zionist," complicit in their fake "genocide."

That oughta win lots of hearts and minds.





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