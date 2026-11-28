Dan Collins (a.k.a. @vermontaigne, Rex Ratio) is in a special category, here. He shows up regularly on Twitchy, as you can see here, but never because he said something stupid. In fact, we can’t think of any article where he appeared and didn’t say something funny and/or wise in reference to the subject of the story. This author has enjoyed his commentary and humor for years, before Twitter became X, and indeed before Twitter was a big deal at all. And sadly, things don’t look good for him.

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We first learned about his health problems almost two months ago when he was complaining about poor customer service from Apple:

Anyway, as I have terminal cancer, I have limited time and energy to deal with this. But they don't care. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) October 3, 2026

Thanks, man. I'm in good hands. I've had a great life. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) October 4, 2026

We offered prayers at the time, and, sadly, things have gotten worse:

I had a bad night. I will spare you the details. I'm told that I have little time left here. I'm going to spend some of it, it seems, turning off biometrics and compiling passwords. I just want to say, thank you for spending time with me. I wish you well. There's nothing for us… — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) November 27, 2026

The cut off text:

There's nothing for us here, if it is not Christ. That's my only opinion that matters. Everything else is chatter and madness and gobbledygook. I am a crazy vessel that is being remade. I crave your prayers.

I may not be able to answer everyone personally, but I appreciate your prayers very much. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) November 27, 2026

I've spent the whole day bawling over people being beautiful to me. My wife, my son, my daughter-in-law are here. My other son is visiting tomorrow. My daughter and her husband and my wife's bestie arrive on the ferry from Belfast tomorrow (they live in Dublin, and Kelley's… — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) November 27, 2026

The cut off text:

My daughter and her husband and my wife's bestie arrive on the ferry from Belfast tomorrow (they live in Dublin, and Kelley's flying in from the States). So I am the richest man.

For your convenience, here’s the music video he linked to:

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It’s nothing shocking as a sentiment but a nice song regardless.

In any case, if you are inclined to pray, this author urges you to do so.

I pray for a miracle, but if not in the plan then I pray that your passing is easy and that your family finds comfort in your memory. Godspeed, and I hope that you may see your Pilot face to face when you have crossed the bar — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 27, 2026

We basically endorse pretty much that exact sentiment. We hope by some miracle he can survive. Failing that, we pray for a peaceful passage to the great beyond for both him and everyone who loves him. And we pray for his immortal soul.

And yes, we are aware that for all we know, he might have already passed. But until we confirmation one way or the other, we will hold out hope for him.

Some other reactions.

How much better you have made this world. Few people that touched my own life in this gobbledygook sphere have inspired the kind of respect, admiration and lasting affection you have. I will pray for you always. — Sarah Wells (@SarahWW) November 28, 2026

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We will be omitting most simple prayers. But know that there were a lot of them, and we saw no negativity in our unscientific sample.

So sorry to hear this news, Dan. So glad you know Jesus and are covered by His blood, what a wonderful legacy to leave to your wife and children. God answers all prayers and it doesn’t mean He always says yes but I will pray that you are healed and that your caretakers are… — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 28, 2026

The cut off text:

but I will pray that you are healed and that your caretakers are skilled and caring. I will pray for your wife and children to be strong. Thank you for this witness! I pray that others are lead to Jesus through your example.

I wish you didn't have to go. Safe passage. I hear it's beautiful on that side. I have no doubt we're all fools in our bickering. Your work here is done. — Lynx (@LibertyLynx) November 28, 2026

I will see what I can do. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) November 27, 2026

Like hopefully front row and not the cheap seats!

🙏



I’ve always enjoyed your writing at Protein Wisdom and elsewhere. God bless you. — Irene F. Irene (@irenefingirene) November 27, 2026

Boosting the prayer signal https://t.co/Eyos0f767j — QTWIQ (@QTWIQ) November 28, 2026

It’s like the Bat Signal, only better.

Jokes aside, that’s more or less what we are trying to do with this post.

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Finally:

Dan, a friend coded out on an operating table for a few minutes last year and somehow came back, before he died for the final time two days later. Based on what he told his daughter about what he saw on the other side, Christ is waiting to meet you the moment you arrive. — Buff, 🇺🇸 (@realbuffinator) November 27, 2026

We have seen things in this world that convince us that God exists and that He loves us. That doesn't mean nothing bad will ever happen to even the best people. His plan is unknowable.

We obviously can't know if 'Buff's' story is literally true or just a comforting lie told to a dying man. However, we have heard many stories like this, and we have faith that stories like this are true.

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