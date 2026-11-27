In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month, the Democrats ran on "affordability" and "lowering costs" and anybody who knows the Dems knew that was BS and cover for their real intentions.

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It was always obvious that all the Democrat majority would deliver is attempts to raise taxes, impeachment efforts and of course constant harping about January 6.

NEW: Democrats plan to spend the next two years restoring “historical truth” about Jan. 6 — from putting a memorial plaque on the Capitol tour route to formally condemning Trump’s mass pardon to legislating payouts to pardoned defendants. https://t.co/aRqXuPgs9j https://t.co/yjdHfSEn7c — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 27, 2026

Democrat efforts to turn January 6 into a national day of mourning continue (they'll try to make it a federal holiday at some point).

That should bring down housing costs. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 27, 2026

You know, we're starting to think that the Democrats weren't really concerned about "affordability" whatsoever!

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