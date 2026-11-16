Dem Sen. Blumenthal Shows 'Affordability' Out the Door and Ushers in What Dems Will REALLY Focus On

In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month, the Democrats' collectively focused on "lowering costs" and "affordability."

It was nothing more than a coordinated attempt to fool voters, as Van Jones recently admitted.

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BREAKING: CNN’s Van Jones says Democratic operatives coordinated tens of thousands through the “American Accountability Network” to amplify affordability messaging online. If you’re paid to push a message, disclose it. Enough is enough. https://t.co/lcGDKdDHCQ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 7, 2026

The Democrats have never made anything more affordable (quite the opposite if anything) but too many voters fell for it.

Now is a safe time for Dems to admit what their top priority is, on top of attempting to protect criminal illegal aliens from deportation. That's exactly what Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal has done.

Dick Blumenthal says his committee will "lay the groundwork" for prosecutions, and wants state-level investigations of Trump. "This election was about more than just pocketbook issues." Oh. https://t.co/NfCDno7wZ6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2026

Affordability? Never heard of it!

The Democrats plan to try and go full Stalin again. Show them the Republican and they'll show you the crime, whatever that may be.

@WesternLensman Blumenthal says he wants state investigations of Trump and mentions prosecution, but gives no crime or evidence here. Name both, Senator. — Rust Belt Rooster (@RustBeltRooster) November 16, 2026

Inside the delusional heads of Democrats like Blumenthal, "because I hate Trump" is a legitimate legal charge.

@WesternLensman Who's looking into your stolen valor? — TrOLLinGLiBs (@sparkyman78610) November 16, 2026

NOT the Democrats, that's for sure.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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