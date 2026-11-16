DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Dem Sen. Blumenthal Shows 'Affordability' Out the Door and Ushers in What Dems Will REALLY Focus On

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 16, 2026 10:15 AM
Advertisement
Dem Sen. Blumenthal Shows 'Affordability' Out the Door and Ushers in What Dems Will REALLY Focus On
Meme screenshot

In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month, the Democrats' collectively focused on "lowering costs" and "affordability." 

It was nothing more than a coordinated attempt to fool voters, as Van Jones recently admitted. 

Advertisement

The Democrats have never made anything more affordable (quite the opposite if anything) but too many voters fell for it. 

Now is a safe time for Dems to admit what their top priority is, on top of attempting to protect criminal illegal aliens from deportation. That's exactly what Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal has done. 

Recommended
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp Good Luck With THAT! Mamdani PROUDLY Axes NYPD Unit So Lefty Protesters Can FINALLY Riot in Peace Sam J.
Advertisement

Affordability? Never heard of it!

The Democrats plan to try and go full Stalin again. Show them the Republican and they'll show you the crime, whatever that may be. 

Inside the delusional heads of Democrats like Blumenthal, "because I hate Trump" is a legitimate legal charge. 

NOT the Democrats, that's for sure. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Good Luck With THAT! Mamdani PROUDLY Axes NYPD Unit So Lefty Protesters Can FINALLY Riot in Peace

Good Luck With THAT! Mamdani PROUDLY Axes NYPD Unit So Lefty Protesters Can FINALLY Riot in Peace

Sam J.
And SOOOO Begins Democrat VA Sen. Louise Lucas' Arraignment ... and Wow, It's Gonna Be a DOOZY

And SOOOO Begins Democrat VA Sen. Louise Lucas' Arraignment ... and Wow, It's Gonna Be a DOOZY

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos