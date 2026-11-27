Who doesn't love Thanksgiving traditions? Turkey and all the fixins, family, football, the Charlie Brown special, and ... two naked chicks making out with each other.

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Wait, WHAT?

Yes, if you missed it over the holiday, Netflix wants to introduce a new holiday observance for Turkey Day: adulterous lesbian sex.

That's the only conclusion we can draw after Netflix tried tying its show The Hunting Wives to Thanksgiving by labeling one of the program's more lascivious scenes "this Thanksgiving plate."

this thanksgiving plate https://t.co/xpgAyuUUdc — Netflix (@netflix) November 26, 2026

Welp. That brings a whole new meaning to the question, "breast meat or thigh meat."

More importantly, it's a great sign to cancel your Netflix subscription, for those who haven't done so long ago.

What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 26, 2026

The ostensible excuse for airing this ad on Thanksgiving is that it was the day that Season Two of the show dropped.

But Netflix knew exactly what it was doing here.

Netflix is insane for this — Sara Clements (@mildredsfierce2) November 26, 2026

Let's not forget that Netflix is the same streaming service that aired the child pornography movie Cuties in 2020.

Imagine the person behind this feeling so brave and antagonistic for posting it. You know it's some childish adult freak. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 26, 2026

Oh, we have a pretty good idea of who it was at Netflix who wanted to be stunning and brave by tweeting this clip.

The Netflix intern that thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/JQvLlSodxl — ClearVision Collective (@ClearVisionCol) November 26, 2026

Bingo!

But it begs the question: are there no actual adults working at Netflix?

Right in front of my cranberry sauce and stuffing? Really? pic.twitter.com/wERwX8GTWI — Phoenix 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) November 26, 2026

I cancelled Netflix last year and every single day I am vindicated in that decision.



You are absolute trash.



...it's THANKSGIVING FOR GOD'S SAKE!!!!!!!!



WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU????????? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 26, 2026

The list of what is wrong with Netflix is endless and disturbing.

You deserve every bit of this and more. What a disgusting company pornifying Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/ZMcFgR9f5m — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2026

Golly, we can't imagine why Netflix's stock is tanking so precipitously.

All other companies: “Happy Thanksgiving” Netflix: Posts two chopped lesbians making out — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 26, 2026

Netflix share price plummeting at rapid speed. Netflix brains trust: oh here's an idea...let's pornify Thanksgiving! — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 27, 2026

It was a decision, alright. Not a smart decision, and not even a remotely sane decision.

But it was a decision.

"Hey, how can you tell Democrats won the midterms?" I just do. — RazörFist (@RazorFist) November 26, 2026

Yep, we can expect a lot more of this type of trash, at least for the next couple of years.

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LOL.

Nope, we're not going to explain that meme.

Mission accomplished.

Good choice on Thanksgiving dumbasses. pic.twitter.com/GCUuZQoBFe — TheRelentlessPursuer (@RelentlessTRP) November 26, 2026

Based on the reaction to Netflix's ever-so-wholesome Thanksgiving tweet, we get the feeling the company sent out a LOT of those notices last night.

And we don't even want to THINK about what they have planned for Christmas.





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