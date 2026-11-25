

In terms of his legal status, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani may be a U.S. citizen, but there is no other way in which he has ever demonstrated that he is an American, let alone fit to lead other Americans. Every word he has spoken, every action he has taken, all the way back to his campaign, has proclaimed his proud, smug anti-Americanism.

Advertisement

But now that he has fooled leftist white women into voting for him, and collected the votes of the vast numbers of other non-Americans in the once-but-no-longer greatest city in the world, he is free to shout his allegiance to any country other than the United States from the rooftops.

Literally.

Yesterday, Mamdani went on another rant against ICE for enforcing federal immigration law. It makes sense in a horrid sort of way. Without plenty of others who seemed to have moved to this country only to destroy it, he never would have become mayor.

ICE does not take a day off from tearing New York City's families apart. We won't take a day off from fighting back. New Yorkers can call our Immigration Legal Support Hotline at 1-800-354-0365 or dial 311 and say "Immigration Legal" to access free, safe and confidential legal assistance seven days a week. Our city stands with New Yorkers. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

First of all, they are not "New York families," and Mamdani does not "stand with New Yorkers."

He stands with foreign invaders, both of the legal and illegal variety.

But if he wants to post about the legal resources his city is providing (at the expense of American taxpayers), he is free to do so.

Oh, but Mamdani was just getting started. In an extended thread on X, he replied to this tweet by building his own personal Tower of Babel, proclaiming how much he hates America in every language he could think of.

First and foremost, of course, was Arabic. Which is the language he would be speaking if he lived in the country he belongs in, not in ours.

لا تتوقف وكالة ICE يومًا واحدًا عن تمزيق أسر مدينة نيويورك، ولن نتوقف نحن أيضًا يومًا واحدًا عن المقاومة.



يمكن لسكان مدينة نيويورك الاتصال بخطنا الساخن للدعم القانوني للهجرة على الرقم 0365-354-800-1 أو الاتصال بالرقم 311 وقول «Immigration Legal» (قانونية الهجرة) للحصول على… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

Mamdani's next choices of language were also quite revealing.

ICE 从未停止拆散纽约市的家庭，我们也绝不会停止奋起反击。



纽约人可以拨打我们的移民法律支持热线 1-800-354-0365，或拨打 311 并说 “Immigration Legal” （移民法律服务），即可每周 7 天获得免费、安全且保密的法律援助。



我们的城市与纽约人站在一起。 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

Yes, that is Chinese. Because Mamdani definitely wants to court all of the CCP agents who live in New York.

ICE নিউ ইয়র্ক সিটির পরিবারগুলোকে বিছিন্ন করার নির্মম কাজটি করা থেকে একদিনের জন্যও বিরতি নিচ্ছে না। আমরাও তা প্রতিরোধ করা থেকে একদিনের জন্যও বিরতি নেব না।



নিউ ইয়র্কবাসীরা সপ্তাহের সাত দিনই আমাদের অভিবাসন আইনি সহায়তা হটলাইন 1-800-354-0365 নম্বরে ফোন করতে পারেন অথবা 311 ডায়াল… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

And that is Bengali. Because Mamdani would love nothing more than to see native Americans put out of work.

Hizzoner went on to repeat his screed in Spanish, French, Polish, Korean, and other languages. Then he picked a rather curious one.

Сотрудники ICE разлучают семьи жителей г. Нью-Йорка без выходных. И мы будем бороться с этим без выходных.



Жители Нью-Йорка могут позвонить на нашу горячую линию юридической помощи по вопросам иммиграции по номеру 1-800-354-0365 или набрать 311 и сказать «Immigration Legal»… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

Advertisement

Can you imagine the reaction from the media if President Trump had posted a statement in Russian?

But we guess it's OK when Mam(D)ani (D)oes it. Or does that make him "Putin's puppet" too?

Things just got silly from there.

ICE du noppalu ci tas njaboot yi ci dëkku New York. Du nu noppalu ci xeex ak ñoom.



Woteel ci Buum u Jokkoo u Taxawu ci Yoon ci wàllu Doxandeem ci 1-800-354-0365, walla nga woo 311 te wax ne “Immigration Legal” (Taxawu ci Yoon ci wàllu Doxandeem), ngir am ndimbal bu laajul fay,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

That is Wolof. No, seriously. A West African language that no one outside of a few countries even speaks.

He couldn't be broadcasting any more clearly that he wants more invaders in his city.

ICE wala hoosa siutaare nyalaumaare gootel daga sendutuki Iyaluuji Wuro New York. Min hoosataa siutaare nyalaumaare gootel daga haɓutuki.



Himɓe New York waawan nodduki Lamba Wallinde Hiita Egguki ha 1-800-354-0365 ko nyo'u 311 nden wi'u "Immigration Legal" (Hiita Egguki) ngam… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

That is another obscure African language called Fulfulde.

Some people may have heard it before on a planet called Tatooine in a galaxy far, far away.

LOL.

The Hutts may be gangsters, but they're nowhere near as diabolical as the real-life mayor of New York.

Advertisement

If ever there were a case that would justify Captain Solo shooting first, this might be it.

Finally, Mamdani offered one more insult to New York and America.

ICE pa janm pran poz lè l ap separe fanmi nan Vil Nouyòk. Nou menm tou, nou pap janm sispann lite kont sa.



Moun Nouyòk yo ka rele Liy Asistans Legal pou Imigrasyon nou an nan 1-800-354-0365, oswa rele 311 epi di “Immigration Legal” pou jwenn èd legal gratis, san danje epi… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

That is Haitian Creole. You know, the country that's run by a warlord named "Barbecue."

Sorry. For the benefit of Mayor Mamdani, we should note that the name is pronounced "Babekyou" in Haitian Creole.

If you don't know how he got that name, you really don't want to know.

What makes Mamdani's endless stream of gibberish even worse, though, was the timing of his cacophonous thread.

Here’s who you’re fighting to protect btw: https://t.co/q1IIhXe1CO — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 25, 2026

Oh, he knows.

He knows very well who he is trying to protect.

Mamdani wrote this while fully knowing an illegal Honduran migrant with 38 arrests had just broken into a 62-year-old woman’s Chinatown apartment, sexually assaulted her, and murdered her. He dodged ICE detainers under NYC sanctuary laws that Mamdani supports. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 25, 2026

The cruelty and the mockery ARE the point.

He wants to humiliate and demoralize Americans as he laughs at us with his Junior Saddam Hussein mustache.

Advertisement

You literally just let a Honduran illegal immigrant with 38 prior arrests murder a woman in New York so you could virtue signal against ICE.



YOU are tearing families apart with your failed garbage faculty lounge criminal justice policies. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 25, 2026

And he is trying to bribe New Yorkers into housing all of the criminals he just let out of Rikers Island.

Imagine if Democrats fought this hard for Americans. — Liz Benichou (@basedinmalibu) November 24, 2026

They never have, and they never will.

You have disgraced your city and the nation, Mayor. ICE is detaining & deporting people who do not belong here. Your emotional blackmail and disregard for our nation's immigration law is an abomination. You are an abomination. Resign. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) November 25, 2026

On Friday a woman in Chinatown was sexually assaulted and fatally strangled by one of his beloved illegal aliens, and the incident was never mentioned. But he has "principles", right? Have you seen that smug smile, as if he can barely contain how proud he is of himself? — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) November 25, 2026

We know that smile all too well. He also uses it when he implements taxes that drive Americans out of the city.

And when he is flirting and giggling with AOC at the 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero.

NEW YORKERS STAND WITH ICE. pic.twitter.com/5VUnWL2smr — dani 🇺🇲 (@1wiseass) November 24, 2026

REAL New Yorkers probably do.

Advertisement

But Mamdani doesn't care about them. He, in fact, hates them.

And he couldn't have made that fact clearer yesterday, no matter what gobbledygook language he was typing his posts in.





============================================

Related:

Bat ... Poop ... INSANE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Yells at NASA That They Didn't Go to the Moon

The Journos Are Suffering From a Terminal Case of Main Character Syndrome

Move Over, Tide Pods: There's a New Viral Trend That Might Be Even More Galactically Stupid

GROSS! Dana Bash Gets 'a Chill Up Her Leg' While Lavishing Praise on Al Gore's Climate Scam

Tough Crowd: The Democrats' Birthday Wish for Joe Biden Flops MASSIVELY (Even With Leftists)

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.