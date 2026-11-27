Usually when Republicans lose Senate seats, we can blame Democrats, the media, or a candidate who couldn't find his way out of a paper bag.

This time? The call might have been coming from inside the house.

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Turns out a top executive at Axiom Strategies, the Ted Cruz-connected outfit widely seen as the GOP's biggest consulting firm, had his name all over a multimillion-dollar effort to take out two sitting Republican senators who went on to lose.

And yes, a little liberal dark money found its way into the mix too, because of course it did.

Top executive at GOP firm Axiom Strategies linked to effort to oust Republican senators -- AxCapital CEO Thomas Datwyler was treasurer for three super PACs that reported more than $9.9 million in spending that targeted Jon Husted and Dan Sullivan https://t.co/tAgQaEhIoE — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) November 25, 2026

But wait, there's MORE! There's always more.

Democrats created “Alaska Values PAC” using an “elect GOP” email address, then sent out a mass mailing of a candidate guide that EXCLUDES the incumbent Republican senator. Alaska Values PAC was established on September 2, 2026. Its original treasurer was Wisconsin political operative Thomas Datwyler. Alaska Values’ new treasurer, Amanda West, connects it to a similar operation in Ohio. West is also the treasurer of Buckeye Freedom PAC, which attacks Republican Jon Husted while promoting Libertarian Bill Redpath. Buckeye Freedom PAC’s original registration used an email address associated with Datwyler. Redpath told reporters he didn’t know the group’s donors and believed its purpose was likely to split Republican votes. Alaska Values previously shared both Datwyler and a Wisconsin address with Right for Alaska. The New York Times found Jim Lottsfeldt’s name on radio advertising requests for Alaska Values PAC, the flyer’s sponsor. Lottsfeldt works with pro-Peltola PACs. Sixteen Thirty Fund gave $565,000 in 2023 to State Democracy Defenders Action, which Norm Eisen co-founded. Sixteen Thirty Fund also gave $990,000 to Right for Alaska, which promoted Sullivan’s opponents and shared Alaska Values PAC’s original treasurer and address. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 3, 2026

Post continues:

... operative Thomas Datwyler. Alaska Values’ new treasurer, Amanda West, connects it to a similar operation in Ohio. West is also the treasurer of Buckeye Freedom PAC, which attacks Republican Jon Husted while promoting Libertarian Bill Redpath. Buckeye Freedom PAC’s original registration used an email address associated with Datwyler. Redpath told reporters he didn’t know the group’s donors and believed its purpose was likely to split Republican votes.Alaska Values previously shared both Datwyler and a Wisconsin address with Right for Alaska. The New York Times found Jim Lottsfeldt’s name on radio advertising requests for Alaska Values PAC, the flyer’s sponsor. Lottsfeldt works with pro-Peltola PACs.Sixteen Thirty Fund gave $565,000 in 2023 to State Democracy Defenders Action, which Norm Eisen co-founded. Sixteen Thirty Fund also gave $990,000 to Right for Alaska, which promoted Sullivan’s opponents and shared Alaska Values PAC’s original treasurer and address.

Hrm.

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