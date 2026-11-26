This week, First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man who wanted to "get an armed mob together" and break out all of the ICE detainees at Adelanto. Essayli says a search warrant turned up firearms, ammo, and body armor. "The revolution WILL kick off soon," Leonard Michael Fierro wrote in a social media post. "And when it does, the last shall be first and the first shall be last. The wicked WILL perish and the innocent WILL be freed. LONG LIVE THE COMING REVOLUTION!!!"

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Threats of violence against ICE agents must stop. Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, of Hacienda Heights, is under arrest for using social media to threaten violence against ICE agents and facilities. In one post he stated: “Let’s get an armed mob together, break out all the detainees, and bulldoze these fucking concentration camps L.A., let’s start with Adelanto! WHO THE FUCK’S WITH ME???” @FBILosAngeles agents uncovered evidence that FIERRO had searched the names of three ICE Agents, two of whom were based in Los Angeles, and researched information related to a site in Adelanto, CA where there is an ICE facility. A search warrant revealed he possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack. He is federally charged under 18 U.S.C. 875(c) for making interstate threats and faces up to 5 years in federal prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 23, 2026

The post continues:

… detainees, and bulldoze these fucking concentration camps L.A., let’s start with Adelanto! WHO THE FUCK’S WITH ME???” @FBILosAngeles agents uncovered evidence that FIERRO had searched the names of three ICE Agents, two of whom were based in Los Angeles, and researched information related to a site in Adelanto, CA where there is an ICE facility. A search warrant revealed he possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack. He is federally charged under 18 U.S.C. 875(c) for making interstate threats and faces up to 5 years in federal prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Here's a video he posted in a Guy Fawkes mask:

BREAKING: Leonard Michael Fierro was just arrested in California for allegedly planning to organize armed mob attacks on ICE facilities and businesses in order to violently overthrow the United States government. https://t.co/EKHy9Bz9QJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2026

@USAttyEssayli Nothing Screams “Love” like threatening ICE Agents 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/GIrU75ek4A — Sleeping Giant (@MAGA_mom1) November 23, 2026

@USAttyEssayli "'For my birthday, I want the American public to rise up against the government with me,' the caption allegedly read. 'Take up arms and let’s overthrow this capitalist and fascist government and build something better on its ashes.'" https://t.co/9DMQAW3UzE — Virago (@Virago06688914) November 24, 2026

@USAttyEssayli Ok, kids here’s a teaching moment. For anyone thinking about something similar. Just know - Once your message goes online on social media it’s considered to have crossed state lines.. which automatically makes it a felony. — The Dude (@txdude73) November 23, 2026

@USAttyEssayli Unintelligent, low IQ nitwits who have no idea that you can't threaten federal operations/agents on video have never been the brightest lights. — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) November 23, 2026

@libsoftiktok This tub of goo couldn’t overturn a lawn chair — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 24, 2026

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@libsoftiktok Does his mom know he’s making videos like this in her dining room? — Tobiyashimoto (@Tobiyashimoto) November 23, 2026

@libsoftiktok 😂 come on, cosplaying as Guy Fawkes, even affecting a British accent and theater kid hand gestures, in your moms kitchen, with the ceiling fan on, is prime mentally ill nerd. — Interesting Times Indeed (@grey_worm5309) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok I’m so sick of these fat lazy drama kids with main character syndrome Throw them all in the gulag Scum — RBA News (@RBANewsRoom) November 23, 2026

@libsoftiktok Dude is fucking LARPing his way into life in prison. — Forge (@Forgesung) November 25, 2026

@libsoftiktok I can see why he wore the mask. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok “I seek to remind this country of what it has forgotten.” Yeah, this country has forgotten alright. Forgotten what we do to anti-American, traitorous, commie retards and subversives. I intend to be a part of the reawakening. To help my fellow Americans. — Guy 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇭🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@guyspeederman) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok How did November 5th work out for them? Anybody know? — Congrats! 👏 (@mckinleyta) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Hey @RepJeffries, tell me more about "MAGA extremism" while not talking at all about this. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) November 24, 2026

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@libsoftiktok We don’t hate these damn theater kids enough. — Christopher Estrada (@TheNimbusII) November 23, 2026

Don't forget that CNN's Donie Sullivan investigated and couldn't find any political violence on the Left. We were assured it was an exclusively right-wing phenomenon.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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