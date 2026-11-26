

We hope every Twitchy reader has enjoyed a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. Whether you are alone or with loved ones, whether you have a full holiday spread or are just enjoying a pizza, Thanksgiving is a day to take stock and be grateful not for what we don't have, but for what we do.

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One thing we can all give thanks for is that America is no longer subject to the egomaniacal whims of Little Lord Fauci, who wrought more destruction during the COVID epidemic than all of the worst natural disasters in the United States combined.

Earlier today, Western Lensman shared a clip from five years ago, in which the modern megalomaniac Mengele dictated which Americans were allowed to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends.

In case anyone forgot, here it is:

Five years ago, Fauci gave his blessing to be with your family for Thanksgiving. "If you're vaccinated." https://t.co/vpHjca2hjU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2026

It is five years later, and we still can't believe the unbridled hubris and narcissism of this man, who knew AT THE TIME HE WAS SAYING THIS that COVID was not a threat to most Americans and that the "vaccine" would do nothing to protect against it or slow the spread of it.

He [expletive deleted] KNEW!

And he still said that you could only participate in Thanksgiving if you were vaxxed AND boosted.

Pure Evil. — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 26, 2026

There's really no other way to describe it.

Never forget. — Maddie Hatter (@HatterMaddie17) November 26, 2026

It is imperative not to forget. Because even though the pocket dictator Fauci is no longer the highest-paid employee in the federal government (another fact that is incomprehensibly infuriating in retrospect), we know that there are many people in power who are eager to do it all over again to Americans at the earliest opportunity.

They're called the Democrat Party.

I will never forget.



Me and my better half were among the dreaded “unvaccinated.”



We were kicked out of weddings and others events, ridiculed, and generally socially shunned.



And not one of the (then) friends or family members have ever said so much as “You may have been… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 26, 2026

... right," much less apologized.



I hope history places Tony Fauci in the same category as Joseph Mengele, because that’s where he belongs.

We're not sure even Mengele had the superinflated ego that Fauci does.

@ITGuy1959 So many stories like this, much societal damage done. We can't be reminded enough, so this never happens again. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2026

Along with everything else, he did his level best to destroy an entire generation of American children.

Unforgivable.

@jaketapper did he come to your house for Thanksgiving? — PoliticalOrdure (@PoliticalOrdure) November 26, 2026

Probably.

If he did, we're certain that none of them "masked up." That performative nonsense only happened when the cameras were on, and it was only meant for the peons, not "very important people" like Tapper and Fauci.

Five years ago an unelected bureaucrat went on national television to tell 330 million Americans whether they had federal permission to eat Thanksgiving dinner with their parents. Never forget what they did. https://t.co/EHRFCi9N2x — The Right Voice (@IsRighter) November 26, 2026

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I was so grateful to have the government’s blessing. — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) November 26, 2026

How kind and gracious of "The Science" to permit us to gather together ... as long as we took his "Fauci Ouchie."

He knew he was killing people — Carolyn Rose 🌹Goyda (@GoydaCarolynR) November 26, 2026

He also knew he was sowing discord in families.

He didn't care.

We now know Fauci didn't believe half the s*** he was pushing. — Lemme esplain (@my_compound) November 26, 2026

It was much more than half.

Of course, many people knew even then, but the Biden administration coerced social media to silence any dissent.

Belongs in jail. No key. — Bob McAdam 💥 (@4mcadam) November 26, 2026

I’ll be a little more thankful when this lying, greedy sociopath is locked up. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 26, 2026

And that's exactly why President Autopen gave him a preemptive pardon.

Biden's handlers knew how guilty he was, and they all were. They also knew the seriousness of the crime.

Sadly, we will likely never see Fauci get the prison sentence that he deserves.

We're not happy about that, but honestly, even life in prison wouldn't even begin to be enough justice.

But since it is Thanksgiving, we can at least be grateful that Fauci is now a national disgrace. And we can use the memory of what he said and did to never let it happen in America again.





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