Nothing says presidential material quite like a guy whose biggest life accomplishment is getting banned from every platform on the internet and yelling into a webcam about it. But the groypers are apparently ready to put Nick Fuentes in the Oval Office, which raises a teeny tiny problem: the Constitution says you have to be 35 to be president, and little Nicky will be all of 30 come Election Day 2028.

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Little Nicky.

Sort of like little Abdul El-Sayed.

Anyway, we digress.

So the official Groyper 2028 platform is ignoring the Constitution, the voters, and the fact that most normal Americans would rather eat a bowl of thumbtacks than hear him talk.

This is literally President material. FUENTES 2028. https://t.co/27lyTGJlHP — Kentucky Groyper (@LocalKYGroyper) November 15, 2026

X, being X, had some notes.

Lots of them.

@LocalKYGroyper He's literally a scumbag. Too much baggage to ever have a realistic chance but he could be a spoiler. — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) November 17, 2026

If there was ever a neo-max-zoom-dweebie, it's Fuentes.

@LocalKYGroyper 😂 — James Roberts (@zoso67011) November 18, 2026

@LocalKYGroyper He is vile — Free Bird 🦅🇺🇸 (@FreeBird612612) November 16, 2026

@LocalKYGroyper Literally cult behavior. — Jordan Crowder (@digijordan) November 16, 2026

@LocalKYGroyper He’s a dem implant playing a character. — MOHAD (@MOHsADck) November 15, 2026

Pretty sure this guy means 'plant,' but we suppose implant works as well.

@LocalKYGroyper he is a parasite — Dark Cobbett 🏴‍☠️ (@darkcobbett) November 15, 2026

No offense to any parasites who may be reading this.

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