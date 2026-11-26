Why must Democrats always make everything awkward and cringe? This Thanksgiving, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and his wife posted a truly bizarre video to X. It has the couple strolling forward while their holiday food choices are listed below. This weirdness is set to Run-DMC’s 1986 rap hit ‘It’s Tricky.’

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We warned you. (WATCH)

Pie with whipped cream or à la mode? My answer is going to shock you, folks. 😎 How are you enjoying your pie this year? https://t.co/rQ0t5kTsUr — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 25, 2026

Could Wisconsin not do better than this? You're embarrassing — Redrivergrl- 🇺🇸🌹 (@redrivergrl) November 26, 2026

What did I just watch? — Jared Michael (@JaredMichaelX) November 25, 2026

Some mysteries are never meant to be solved.

Who can truly say what drove the 75-year-old Evers to besmirch the memory of the late Jam Master Jay?

"Trust me I'm normal," said Tony to the internet. — Jeffery Moore (@Jeffery82118573) November 26, 2026

Please tell me this is AI… — Todd Schmieding (@TRSmudge) November 26, 2026

Only if AI stands for ‘absolutely insane.’ Sadly, it’s real.

Commenters had a lot to say about these two Thanksgiving turkeys.

I’d like my pie served with a huge helping of better governor. — Kyle (@wzlptr) November 26, 2026

Wow. I’m embarrassed FOR you. Whoever is in charge of convincing you to do this, fire them. — ObviousGrifter (@ObviousGrifter) November 26, 2026

Imagine running this camera — Larry Gregory (@FrankLinCAMan) November 26, 2026

Have you been smoking the wacky weed again? — BDawwg (@BAaronReich) November 26, 2026

Is that you and the 1st Birthing Person? — USA 1st (@HeinMell23163) November 26, 2026

You're fruity, alright, but it has nothing to do with pies. — US (@NoSnit) November 26, 2026

With the blue trifecta coming up nobody can afford pie because we have to save every dime for all your new tax hikes. — advisor long (@AdvisorLong) November 26, 2026

Could have lived all my life without seeing that — janet (@rosebud2186) November 26, 2026

Evers leaves office on January 4, 2027 and hopefully takes his cringe with him.

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