Full disclosure: I am writing this with one eye on my laptop and the other on whatever is happening in my oven, so if a sentence suddenly ends in gravy, you'll know why.

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Every year around this time, I sit down to write one of these, and every year I'm reminded how ridiculously lucky I am. I get to wake up, scroll through the dumpster fire that is the news, and make fun of it with all of you. That's my JOB. Somewhere, a guidance counselor who told me to be more serious is shaking her head.

But the truth is, none of this works without you. You read, you share, you comment, you send me tips at all hours, and you laugh at my jokes even when they deserve a polite golf clap at best. You stuck with us through elections, meltdowns, hoaxes, and more Democrat press conferences than any human should have to endure. That kind of loyalty is rare, and I don't take it for granted for one second.

So thank you. Truly. To our readers, our commenters (yes, even the cranky ones), our VIPs who keep the lights on, and my fellow Twitchy crew, who are the funniest, most talented people I've ever had the privilege of arguing with over a headline. And to the trolls? Thanks for the content. Seriously, we couldn't do it without you either.

This year, I'm grateful for my family including my two corgis, who are currently supervising the turkey with great interest, and for all of you, who make this crazy job feel like a conversation with friends.

Eat too much. Hug your people. Avoid politics at the table unless Uncle Gary starts it, in which case, finish it.

Happy Thanksgiving, y'all.

Now if you'll excuse me, something smells like it's done.

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