Boy, we sure do miss the first year of the Biden administration, when we were informed we were saving $0.16 on our Fourth of July cookouts. Elizabeth Warren has done the math and calculated that Thanksgiving dinner will cost 11 percent more this year.

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Your Thanksgiving dinner costs 11% MORE this year. Elbow macaroni: +40% Green beans: +36.7% Frozen turkey: +26% So much for Donald Trump's promise to bring down grocery prices. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 25, 2026

Well, to be fair, grocery prices are way down from their record high in 2022.

@SenWarren Thanksgiving dinner this year is 8.5% below the record Americans paid in 2022 under Joe Biden. https://t.co/daUZDiXCVj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Luckily you don’t have to cook because you have RESERVATIONS — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 25, 2026

Good one!

@SenWarren Maybe you should sue a few more companies to really drive up the prices. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Put down the Soros Talking Point Memo. In 2022, you, your fellow Dems and Biden caused inflation to hit 9.1% — the highest in 41 years. That same year the Farm Bureau’s classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 peaked at a record $64.05. This year it is $58.63, 8.5% lower. — David O'Donnell (@brecko) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Thanksgiving dinner is 8.5% lower than when you Dems and Biden were in charge.🤡 — Suz🇺🇸 (@Sue1925) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren The American Farm Bureau Federation's 2026 survey shows the average classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs $58.63, up 6.3% from 2025 but 8.5% below the 2022 record high of $64.05, with a 16-pound frozen turkey at $23.68 (up 10%). — Arctic Climate (@ArcticClimate) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Old enough to remember inflation at a 40 year high when you idiots were in charge — Kim Montgomery🇺🇲✝️ (@Kimimont1) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Still cheaper than it was under corrupt Democrats and Joe Biden. — God & Country (@GodandCountryy) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Where the hell are you shopping!?! — Alisa Morris (@AlisaMorris1) November 26, 2026

@SenWarren First Schiff and Now You. Democrats Lie. It’s what they do. https://t.co/x52KXF0ffs — True Patriot Voice (@TruePatriotVox) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren You may want to sit this one out. As someone who was in office and supporting the worst administration, in measured aggregate inflation, you don’t have a leg to stand on. — Karl Adamsons (@KarlAdamsons) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Is that from a statistic you made up? The farm bureau reports 6.3% more this year but 8.5% below 2022. https://t.co/ih5KORjRqe — Federal Side Eye (@FederalSideEye) November 25, 2026

It's funny, Warren didn't provide a source for her 11 percent number.

@SenWarren Per Claude AI, your numbers come from a progressive left advocacy group. The American Farm Bureau Federation is less biased. American Farm Bureau Federation: Its meal for 10 costs $58.63, more than 6% higher than last year, and still 8.5% below the 2022 record. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) November 25, 2026

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@SenWarren Don't you ever get tired of lying and being wrong ? All I want for the holidays is for Dems to tell the truth 1 time. How are these apples ? https://t.co/4JY5wHPUD0 — brodgers (@thebrodgers90) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Have you ever had a positive or truthful reaction to anything? — CRG 4 Texas (@CodyRyanG) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren You love to ignore the four years from 2020-2024 that put those numbers where they are You personally voted for every hyper inflationary bill that the auto pen signed This was done specifically so you could make idiotic posts like this now — Dust in the wind🇺🇸 (@FOACAD) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Elbow macaroni? Congressional hearing ASAP! — Brooklyn (@0xBklyn) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren Lower than it was under Biden in 2022 though. You must have accidentally deleted your posts about that because I could not find any searching for it for some reason. — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren You forgot to mention that the reason we’re dealing with inflation in the first place is because Biden spent more during COVID than it cost the United States to win World War II. — Bren Capital Alpha (@BrenCapitAlpha) November 25, 2026

@SenWarren And you’ve done what?? — LG4U RANGER (@Lg4uRanger) November 25, 2026

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We'll tell you what. She's opposed the merger of McCormick Spices and Unilever Foods so that Hellman's mayonnaise and Frank's RedHot aren't owned by the same company. That's how she's fighting to lower grocery prices.

Is Warren even celebrating Thanksgiving this year? Or is she taking part in Boston's National Day of Mourning in remembrance of the historical injustices done to her people?

Imagine what inflation would be under President Harris. But she, like Biden, promised that she'd go after grocery stores' "price gouging." Zohran Mamdani will fix all of this with his city-owned grocery stores that will sell groceries for 30 percent below retail.

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