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Elizabeth Warren Warns That One Company Could Control Both Hellman’s Mayo and Frank’s RedHot

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 4:00 PM
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Elizabeth Warren Warns That One Company Could Control Both Hellman’s Mayo and Frank’s RedHot
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sen. Elizabeth Warren needs another schooling from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Warren is the ultimate Karen when it comes to corporations: she makes all big business her business and opposes every proposed merger reflexively. It seems she's turned her attention from Paramount buying CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to warning about the dangers of McCormick merging with Unilever in a $45 billion deal. The deal would put Hellman's mayonnaise and Frank's RedHot Sauce (which Hillary Clinton keeps in her purse) under the same ownership as McCormick spices. She's going to save us from Big Condiment!

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Thank heavens we have someone in the Senate who's looking out for us like this.

She really can't. For Bernie Sanders, the big bad is oligarchy. For Warren, it's corporations.

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She really is. And yet she really thinks that every business is her business.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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News Topics CONGRESS | ECONOMY | ELIZABETH WARREN | INFLATION | SCOTT BESSENT

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