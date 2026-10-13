Elizabeth Warren Warns That One Company Could Control Both Hellman’s Mayo and Frank’s RedHot

Sen. Elizabeth Warren needs another schooling from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Warren is the ultimate Karen when it comes to corporations: she makes all big business her business and opposes every proposed merger reflexively. It seems she's turned her attention from Paramount buying CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to warning about the dangers of McCormick merging with Unilever in a $45 billion deal. The deal would put Hellman's mayonnaise and Frank's RedHot Sauce (which Hillary Clinton keeps in her purse) under the same ownership as McCormick spices. She's going to save us from Big Condiment!

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Hellmann's mayo McCormick spices Cholula hot sauce Frank's RedHot What do these products have in common? One company could soon control them all. I have concerns that McCormick and Unilever's $45 billion merger could increase YOUR grocery prices. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2026

Thank heavens we have someone in the Senate who's looking out for us like this.

@SenWarren OMG!!! What if they combine Hellman’s Mayo with Frank’s RedHot?!? THIS WILL COLLAPSE OUR ECONOMY! — Navin R Johnson (@DreadedIgnominy) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren For a second there, I thought you were giving us another Native American recipe from your “Pow Bow Chow” cookbook. https://t.co/1B0kyNt6vg — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren When you look at Warren’s tweets you can understand why she basically went nowhere every time she ran for president. She talks about all the shit nobody cares about. — edward (@onbrandviews) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren I did actually wake up this morning extremely worried about “Big Hot Sauce”… — The Batshit Bugle (@BatshitBugle) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren They do a pretty damn good job at what they do. Can you please not Spirit Airlines them? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren Private businesses can do whatever they want. You just can’t help putting your leechy government fingers on everything. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 13, 2026

She really can't. For Bernie Sanders, the big bad is oligarchy. For Warren, it's corporations.

@SenWarren Oh no! Some companies sold their companies to another company and now they’re all even richer. Oh noooo. https://t.co/dy7CUXJLUu — TT484848 (@ttt484716) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren The only thing raising my grocery prices is federal deficit and the resulting inflation you all seem to be ok with. — Chris Sarisky (@SarisChris) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren You know what drives up our cost of living more than mergers? Completely out of control spending by our government. None of you want to address that. All you want to do is raise taxes, never cutting any spending. Until that's fixed, we're screwed. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren Warren as usual has her fingers on the pulse of America. Continue the important work you’re doing. 🤣 — Go get your shine box (@billy_bagels) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren You obviously need another letter from @SecScottBessent — DocM (@NotThatDocM) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren its about time we take on Big Condiment. — Kevin (@kgrph25509) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren Omg 😱 it’s the formation of a condiment cartel! Our liberty is at stake! 🙄 — conservativealways (@royrobrandall) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren We don't need to worry about you and your fellow commumists destroying the country. The real threat is, checks notes, mayonaise. — Based_Engineer (@fowler23_sean) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren The last time you were concerned about a merger a shit ton of people lost their jobs. Maybe you should just shut the fuck up. — Callmestick (@Callmestick123) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren You know what really increases our grocery prices? You people continually spending money WE don't have. That sparks inflation. Why don't you control that, instead of trying to micromanage the entire country? — Cactus Bob (@RaleighWoodz) October 13, 2026

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@SenWarren Liz anytime anything anywhere happens. https://t.co/ffK4NDeiZj — Nate 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren You own Land o' Lakes butter, yes? — Stizz (@stizzelswick) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren Can't you ever concentrate on anything important? — Robin (@RobinYvarra) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren Do you actually do anything useful? Or is it all unhinged online ranting and grifting? — Kakistocrat (@UKnowIStilLuvU) October 13, 2026

@SenWarren Shut up Liz, you're an economic idiot. — KAMAY (@KeithAMay) October 13, 2026

She really is. And yet she really thinks that every business is her business.

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