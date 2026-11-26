A short time ago, in a travesty far, far away from sanity… New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani helped ICE-wanted fugitives. He sent out a series of social media posts in several different languages. No one was surprised Mamdani was helping illegal aliens, but one post in particular reminded the Internet of a Star Wars alien.
The post read like Jabba jibberish. (READ)
"ICE wala hoosa siutaare nyalaumaare gootel daga sendutuki Iyaluuji Wuro New York." https://t.co/7goGfndLSi pic.twitter.com/c5umuPEgs3— 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) November 25, 2026
When did Jabba the Hutt become mayor of NYC? pic.twitter.com/k8MRWUXcKK— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 25, 2026
Is he drunk or Jabba the Hutt? https://t.co/n5Bk41pUA7— DodgerWing (@DodgerWing) November 26, 2026
November 25, 2026
November 25, 2026
I don’t speak Star Wars bro. Get out of my country.— Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) November 25, 2026
Do it at warp speed, if possible.
One poster put Mamdani’s words into Jabba the Hutt’s mouth. (WATCH)
https://t.co/VAEZBFfVh9 pic.twitter.com/InRYAjl4T9— Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) November 26, 2026
https://t.co/e4EPG2RsLh pic.twitter.com/E14wX8CCcB— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 25, 2026
C3P0 translate this for me I don't speak Star Wars.— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 25, 2026
November 25, 2026
C-3PO’s specialty was human-cyborg relations. Not so sure about human-psycho relations.
Mamdani is always talking about greed, but many posters say he sounds like Greedo.
https://t.co/eZF7xK9G3j pic.twitter.com/RKZXJWyTS0— Kapt'n Krunch 🛠️⚓ (@KaptainKrunch97) November 25, 2026
“Yes, Greedo. As a matter of fact, I was just going to see your boss. Tell Jabba I've got his money.” - Han Solo https://t.co/mwIxoDQ5zl— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 25, 2026
This is what Greedo said right before Han deported him to the great Cloud City in the sky.— Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) November 26, 2026
No return of the dead guy for him.
Despite sounding like Huttese, Mamdani was using a language from this world.
Hey @grok, what ooga booga type language is this?— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 25, 2026
It's Fulfulde (also called Fula, Fulani, or Pulaar), a major West African language spoken by tens of millions across the Sahel.— Grok (@grok) November 25, 2026
I know what half of those words are. pic.twitter.com/rinTKOvgKr— Exonerated 🕊 (@HeyMattM) November 26, 2026
It shows what a massive failure President Joe Biden was that we have so many illegal aliens from African countries in NYC.
Commenters say they wouldn’t be surprised if aliens from other worlds were living illegally in the Big Apple, thanks to Biden and Mamdani.
https://t.co/3V2Uhp24tX pic.twitter.com/ubmmioYYmH— Tony Rigatoni (@tonyrigatonee) November 25, 2026
You telling this alien how to avoid ICE? pic.twitter.com/59F8UVrubT— LegalLatino (@LegalLatino2022) November 25, 2026
It's true — I saw it happen https://t.co/opDt4pYYJ7 pic.twitter.com/1dVIVLOwVB— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 25, 2026
"Meesa goin home!"— Cat Rangers of the North (@AlpineFeline) November 25, 2026
Not quite, Jar Jar. We’re sending you to the ICE planet Hoth.
Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.
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