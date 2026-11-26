Well, that was fast. Democrats haven't even picked out the drapes for their shiny new offices yet, and they're already eyeing the one thing they love more than power: YOUR money. After spending the whole campaign promising to make life more affordable, the Democrat Party's big plan apparently involves making your tax bill a whole lot less affordable. Bold strategy. Luckily, there's still a guy in the White House with a veto pen, and he's already said he's itching to use it.

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JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Democrats plan to reverse President Donald Trump's tax cuts after taking control of Congress next year. — Watcher Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 22, 2026

X had a few thoughts.

@WatcherGuru Goes nowhere. Trump vetoes. Next harum scarum? — @LarryWildWorldofHistory (@LarryWild2028) November 23, 2026

@WatcherGuru Of course they do. Taxes are their life blood. They love taking people's hard earned dollars and giving it to parasites who never contribute. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 22, 2026

Look, nobody should be shocked here. Democrats have never met a tax cut they didn't want to strangle in its crib, and they always swear it's only the "megawealthy" who'll pay, right up until the bill lands in your mailbox. The good news is they've got two years of a president who isn't about to sign away your paycheck, and a veto pen they can't override.

So enjoy the hearings, Dems. We'll be over here hanging onto our wallets with both hands, just like we hang onto the receipts for 2028.

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