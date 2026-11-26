We're still reeling from the midterm elections, but one race we didn't have our eye on was who would be the next Water and Soil Supervisor for Orange County, Florida. The winner says he's the "daughter" of Mexican immigrants and also transgender, and thought that this was a moment that he could be advocating for those two things.

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Here's the new Water & Soil Supervisor for Orange County, Florida explaining why he decided to run Hint: it's not about water or soil https://t.co/F83jxBvgL2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 24, 2026

Democrats really will vote for anyone.

@EndWokeness I wanna be the Water & Soil Supervisor because I'm trans and I want to be advocating for trans and immigrants — Mean Kris (@KrisDontGAF) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness I’m so sick of people announcing they are trans as if it is some monumental accomplishment. It’s insanity! https://t.co/9frQAN1FPD — GinnyM (@PatriotXV11) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness Definitely putting chemicals in the water to turn everybody gay. — RedHairRage (@Redhairrage) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness Enjoy Florida while you can, everyone. — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) November 25, 2026

@EndWokeness Shit is going to keep getting worse. Liberals will straight up vote for a mentally ill activist to run something they have absolutely zero qualifications for. Just because they are liberal. — Thomas (@WayBack69420) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness These retards will apply or run for anything just to get their retarded trans message out there. — Jess ✨️ (@JessAndThatsIt) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness Those frogs gonna be extra gay now. — Rob Mayhew (@RobMayhew11) November 25, 2026

@EndWokeness Weird guy. Not one mention of water or soil. — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness 🙄Orange County is COMPLETELY lost. — DanHart1549 (@DHart1549) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness What if the water starts identifying as soil and the soil as water. Crazy... — RawXennial ™🇺🇸 (@RawXennial) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness Forget any real qualifications I'm trans 😆 — C Wagner (@SFCSWII) November 24, 2026

@EndWokeness This is why a political party should never leave a space blank on the ballot. I'm sure the Democrats were not going to run anybody in this race thinking the Republican would win, and voila. — GenXCynic (@travis91514) November 25, 2026

@EndWokeness What the fuck is this thing and why is it anywhere near sources of municipal water? — libertatem et vinum🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@RougeSillery) November 25, 2026

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@EndWokeness This fucking guy is useless. He's part of the reason for the extreme hatred these men that pretend to be women get. They fight so hard to destroy women, but he's not alone - progressive actual women are right there with him trying to destroy it too. — JoeyFromMia (@JoeyfromMia) November 25, 2026

@EndWokeness If you live there, you may want to drink bottled water. — Mandy (@jpjasl) November 25, 2026

Just Mindy, how could you let this happen?

This clown reminds us of the Biden administration's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, Sam Brinton — the non-binary dude who wore lipstick and dresses and stole luggage. Brinton was appointed, though.

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