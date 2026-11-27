Jamie Raskin has discovered the Epstein files, and he is VERY concerned. Deeply concerned. Thanksgiving-weekend concerned. Which is funny, because for about four years there, the subject didn't seem to keep him up at night at all.

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Raskin was big mad that the Trump administration released a batch of USAID files over the holiday, and he made sure to toss Epstein into the mix while he was at it.

Wow. The Administration that won’t release the Epstein Files even after a federal law is overwhelmingly passed by Congress to compel them to do it now releases “USAID Files” on the Thanksgiving holiday to justify the more than 700,000 deaths caused by Elon Musk and DOGE’s joyride of destruction of USAID. Pathetic. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 25, 2026

That's quite the pivot. Somehow the guy managed to complain about the government releasing files by complaining that the government isn't releasing files. Truly, a man of many talents.

But DataRepublican did a little digging, and the receipts are not kind.

@RepRaskin Funny how you had no concern about the Epstein files during the Biden years. https://t.co/hsGjD9qIHq — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 27, 2026

Oof.

So much oof.

All the OOF.

A search of Raskin's own account for Epstein, from Biden's first day in office through right before the 2024 election, turns up exactly nothing. Nada. Zip. Not a peep about the files, the client list, or transparency for the victims. Apparently Epstein only became an urgent national crisis once there was a Republican in the White House to blame for it.

Now, to be fair (because you know, we're known for being super fair), X search isn't perfect, and it's always possible something slipped through the cracks. But if Raskin was banging the drum for the Epstein files during the Biden years, he was banging it awfully quietly.

This is the problem with Democrats who suddenly find religion on an issue the minute it becomes politically useful. The internet remembers, and so do the folks who have been asking about Epstein for years without checking which party was in charge first.

Here's a thought, Congressman. If you really care about transparency, you probably should have cared about it when your guy was in charge too. Otherwise it just looks like what it is: a convenient talking point wrapped in a turkey-day tantrum.

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