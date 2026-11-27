This is must watch video, particularly because the Left has been unusually cruel to Melania Trump. They mock her accent, her taste in decor, her marital relationship and the clothes she chooses (even though she always looks like a knockout). They make her out to be a useless doorstop. She's been doing great work behind the scenes.

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First Lady Melania Trump’s peace initiative has helped nine Ukrainian children who were trapped in Russia return home. https://t.co/OpIp5t3ecw — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2026

The corporate media will never share this story. No woman's magazine will write an article about it.

Nine Ukrainian children have been returned from Russia as part of an initiative involving US First Lady Melania Trump. Among them was Alina Sydorenko, who left Ukraine before the Russian invasion in 2022 and had not been able to return for her son. 🔗https://t.co/gdydSXMFa5 https://t.co/A1P3eeI3rH — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 27, 2026

These are beautiful reunions.

@nypost this is OBVIOUS admission of russia kidnapping children which is a war crime — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 27, 2026

@nypost Cost per kid is wayyy too high...but great initiative — Not Allowed! (@NotAllowedNot) November 27, 2026

Is there really any price to be put on the life of a child, though?

I remain committed to continuing my humanitarian work and reuniting families. Each child reunited with their parents brings us one step closer to a better world for all. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2026

Indeed. It's a conservative value to place importance on the lives of every child. They are innocents. This is important work.

@SkyNews @MELANIATRUMP The world 🌎 loves Melania Trump 🫶🏼™️ — Taxman™️ (@TaxmanTm) November 27, 2026

Leftists in America are a very different story, unfortunately.

@SkyNews @MELANIATRUMP Congratulations @FLOTUS ! @FLOTUS rocks! #SaveAmerica #USA — Ernie Arellanes (@erniedarellanes) November 27, 2026

@SkyNews 17,776 documented children still under Russian control. They must be freed. — Sarah , Lucy,Nella and Wurzel . (@wurzel260654) November 27, 2026

Melania will continue to work to reunite children with their families.

@SkyNews Praise God and Thanks Mrs. Trump!! — Rita Mahmood (@MahmoodRita) November 27, 2026

@FLOTUS @WhiteHouse Thank you for your heart of children and fighting on their behalf! Looking forward in helping with your cause when our humanitarian projects are funded! 😊 Because it has always been all about the children! 🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Tracy Sasso (@TracyWa27583008) November 27, 2026

Humanitarian causes that actually do good.

@FLOTUS God bless First Lady Melania Trump and all her work for peace and families across the world. — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) November 27, 2026

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@FLOTUS https://t.co/eiJHQ3iMhJ — speedy jerry (@speedyjerry) November 27, 2026

Ha! The perfect meme. A husband knows!

@FLOTUS @WhiteHouse 🙏❤️🇺🇸 Thank you for all you do for the children and our country!!! — 🌴 #MAGA 🇺🇸 (@usarocks_c) November 27, 2026

@FLOTUS @WhiteHouse God bless you and God bless these children. 🙏🇺🇸 — 𝔽𝕖𝕓𝕣𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕪𝕂𝕖𝕝 (@KelFebruary216) November 27, 2026

@FLOTUS @WhiteHouse You have always done incredible work with children. Much love and respect. 🇺🇸 Welcome back Lady Di❤️🥹 — Maria (@Mariajafid) November 27, 2026

Blessed are the Peacemakers ❤️🇺🇸 — Stephanie Westerberg (@staylorwest) November 27, 2026

Indeed they are.

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