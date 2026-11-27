Now that President Trump is nearing his final two years in office, soon it'll be time for the media to move on to a different Republican villain when it comes to their attempts to help divide people on national holidays.

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It was about 10 years ago that the "how to talk to your Trump-voting relatives on the holidays" pieces from the press ramped up. Hillary Clinton had just lost and this was the result from the New York Times.

Over Thanksgiving, you might talk to those who voted the other way. How to have an honest chat about the election: https://t.co/psFnG0xEsU — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 21, 2016

Maybe the Trump thing has worn thin, because the Times has been spotted taking the "doom" talk to a different level for Thanksgiving weekend.

Headline: How to talk with your family about A.I. doom on Thanksgiving.

Some remarkable stuff in the NYT's guide for "how to talk to your family about AI doom this Thanksgiving" (yes, this is real) https://t.co/n2oyBwbtcj — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) November 26, 2026

Remarkable indeed.

Well, something has to replace climate change as the "we're all gonna die" du jour because not even the hypocritical alarmists at COP31 can come together on that anymore.

But we don't want to just pick on the NYT.

I've changed my mind, the Wired article about families fighting over AI at Thanksgiving is my favorite in this genre https://t.co/Un8JIPd0CC — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) November 26, 2026

The media will never NOT be able to come up with things to argue about with your family during the holidays.

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