Sigh. Twitchy readers knew how dangerous this guy was months ago, but New Jersey voters didn't listen.

The 56-year-old Egyptian-born physician won election to succeed Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman decisively, despite reports resurfacing his 1994 volunteering with Benevolence International Foundation—later designated an al Qaeda front—and his 1995 testimony as a defense witness for the 'Blind Sheikh,' convicted in a World Trade Center bombing plot. Hamawy describes the Bosnia aid as humanitarian with no knowledge of ties then, and notes his trial role as civic duty; he faced no charges. He plans to speak at the American Muslims for Palestine convention near Chicago, a group under Senate investigation and a civil lawsuit alleging Hamas links, drawing rebukes from figures like Gov. Ron DeSantis and others raising national security concerns amid debates on candidate vetting.

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Another winner who loves Hamas heading to Congress. What a country.

Incoming NJ Dem congressman once worked at Al Qaeda front group - now he's speaking at alleged Hamas-tied confab https://t.co/LCUnaVtXuS https://t.co/5WrZRpLJWh — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2026

WASHINGTON — Incoming New Jersey Democratic Rep. Adam Hamawy is scheduled to speak twice this weekend at a conference hosted by American Muslims for Palestine, a group that has been subjected to congressional investigations and a civil lawsuit for alleged Hamas ties. Hamawy, who also worked at a nonprofit that served as a front for al Qaeda in the 1990s, is slotted as a speaker for AMP panels titled “Post-2026 election analysis: The composition of the next Congress and legislative strategy for 2026–2028,” and “Political Opportunities and Challenges: Divisions Within Both Major Political Parties,” as part of its annual “Palestine Convention.” The Illinois-based AMP was sued by the family of the late David Boim, the first American victim of Hamas in 1996, and has also been probed by US House and Senate committees.

Just who we need near the levers of power. Great choice, New Jersey!

The modern Democrat Party, the vehicle for the red-green alliance. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 27, 2026

They were warned. Apparently, people don't have ears to hear good counsel. The Bible talks about that quite a bit, actually.

Democrats are literally electing Al Qaeda associates. Believe it or not, this guy can be stopped from becoming a congressman. The question is whether we have the stomach for what needs to be done. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 26, 2026

And they aren't even trying to hide it.

If you tell libs this stuff they don’t believe you, they think you made it up, and it can be very hard to convince them about what is actually going on. https://t.co/ritTCfwSCT — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) November 27, 2026

The Left always claims the red/green alliance is a 'right wing conspiracy' and they don't believe it. When they are shown evidence they act willfully ignorant. It's maddening.

It’s time to sound the alarm. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 26, 2026

Oh, it's way past time. That time was a decade or more ago.

🚨The terrorists muslims are taking over America🚨 He’s going to allauh akbar New Jersey. Say goodbye to pepperoni pizza & bacon egg & cheese. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 26, 2026

They've pretty successfully conquered New York and New Jersey, clearly.

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I get that Republican voters wouldn't, say, vote for Ken Paxton over character issues and there's been a lot of scolding, media and otherwise, over the candidates. But it's really telling there's virtually no corresponding public discussion over who Dems did vote for. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 27, 2026

Also, Paxton's 'character issues' are way less damaging to the country as a whole than electing a Hamas sympathizer. Let's be real.

This goes far beyond partisanship. It should alarm every American, regardless of political affiliation, that Adam Hamawy, who has overt ties and support of terrorists, will be a member of the US Congress come January. — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 27, 2026

Too many Americans are apathetic and not paying attention. It's a shame.

Quite a few like this are joining congress this coming January. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 26, 2026

It's going to spread like the plague. Every new election cycle will bring more and more into Congress. Pretty soon, they'll have enough members for a caucus with real power. Patriots should be voting anytime there is any kind of election. Don't sit out elections because they seem unimportant. Many of these people start in city and county or municipal jobs and work their way up.

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This is all happening under Republican leadership. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 27, 2026

The West is completely unprepared for what’s coming. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 27, 2026

Too many are totally asleep.

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