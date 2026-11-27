We will start with a CONTENT WARNING . We will sanitize the story somewhat but this is seriously some Silence of the Lambs type stuff — real ‘Buffalo Bill’ type behavior, if you know what we mean — and you still might find this sanitized version disturbing.

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Apparently Andy Ngo, the intrepid reporter who has exposed the Left for years, might have caught a murderer. Of course, the presumption of innocence applies, and the alleged killer hasn’t had a chance to defend himself, but it is still a wild story…

Breaking: I found the Instagram account of a Las Vegas-area man in women's clothing who posted recent videos of himself inside a home where there is blood on the ground and the body of a deceased elderly woman.



In one video, he poses with a knife while wearing a dress and begins… pic.twitter.com/16sT6tiS47 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2026

The cut off text:

In one video, he poses with a knife while wearing a dress and begins making stabbing motions in the air. In other videos, he talks to the dead body. He also wrote out a death threat to ICE in an email. I investigated and found out the man’s real name is Keith Thomas Ackerman. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police @LVMPD showed up at the home and found the body on Nov. 22. Ackerman was arrested for allegedly resisting and attacking police. He has not been charged with murder yet. Perhaps police aren’t aware of his videos. The media is not reporting about Ackerman or how he wears women’s clothing. I will report out more information when I have it.

He also links to his substack.

EXCLUSIVE: I may have stumbled upon a murder scene while investigating a cross-dressing man’s social media.



After filming selfie videos of him wearing women's clothing, he recorded a dead woman and spoke to her corpse for days.



I uncovered his identity and tracked down the Las… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2026

The cut off text:

I uncovered his identity and tracked down the Las Vegas apartment where the body was. Read my disturbing investigation:

Now, we cannot independently verify most of this, so we are relying on Mr. Ngo’s reporting. We feel comfortable relying on him but others might not. According to Ngo (pronounced like ‘No’), he was doing his usual investigatory journalism (frankly, this author is a fan) watching videos of a cross-dressing man as he pranced around in women’s clothing, when Ngo started noticing strange things in the video:

On Sunday night, I came across the social media accounts of a cross-dressing man. In numerous selfie-style videos, he filmed himself in a bathroom trying on women’s clothing. A black, see-through top in one, a leotard in another. In other videos, he wore minidresses, bending over to show off the panties underneath. Then, in a video segment uploaded on Nov. 20, something shocking appeared amid screen recordings from his smartphone. The apartment floor was soaked with water and what looked like blood. At the bathroom doorway, a body sat motionless in a wheelchair, covered with blankets. The person’s feet protruded from beneath them. I realized I might have stumbled upon evidence of a murder.

We will cut off that quote because it quickly becomes a little too graphic for this website. But he describes another video showing when Ngo described as showing an apparently dead elderly woman whose body seems to have been mistreated in a mild way. We won’t talk specifically about what he was doing (Ngo goes into more detail than we are willing to). However, we will say that the behavior Ngo reportedly observed in these videos involved the mistreatment of this elderly woman’s body, but not in the worst way someone might mistreat a person’s body. Still, the behavior Ngo reported was fundamentally disrespectful and would surely be extremely upsetting to anyone who cared for this woman. He also reported that her skin was turning blue. To quote Mr. Ngo again:

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‘She’s gonna be okay,’ the man recording the video said. ‘She’s doing well… she’s not dead.’

In another video, the woman wasn’t present but it showed a room with what appeared to be a bloody rug. The man in the video also mentions that the woman smelled bad. Yeesh.

The videos were made anonymously and so Mr. Ngo had to do detective work to figure out where this is taking place and, hopefully, the identity of the elderly woman and this man. Another video he found in a publicly accessible Google Drive showed the unknown man approach the elderly woman at a Burger King, where he apparently worked out a deal with her that if he helped this woman get home safely, she would let him stay for the night. Ngo very much questions whether the woman was fully competent, saying that based on the video, she ‘seemed confused.’ She had trouble remembering her full address. She was wearing a wristband from a medical facility.

But Ngo was able to clock the man’s apparent driver’s license in the video, giving him a name, 'Keith Thomas Ackerman,’ and some digging showed that he had an extensive criminal record. The elderly woman also said enough of her address that Ngo could narrow it down and give Las Vegas police a place to look. He even worked out the woman’s name, but we will keep it out of this report. His sleuthing resulted in this:

Cross-dressing maniac arrested after cops discover woman's body in bathroom https://t.co/BSVPq8G5ry pic.twitter.com/vJksVZPBmf — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2026

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From the article:

A crazed, cross-dressing man was arrested after fighting with cops inside a Las Vegas apartment — where an elderly woman was found dead in the bathroom, according to reports. The surreal scene unfolded on Sunday when police responded to a welfare check from a maintenance worker who requested it after noticing water coming from an apartment, 8 News Now reported, citing an arrest report. The maintenance worker claimed that when he knocked on the door, an ‘irate’ man responded from inside, claiming he was giving the woman who lived there a bath. The man also claimed the woman was the only occupant of the unit and was in hospice care. Responding officers heard furniture being moved around and Keith Ackerman, 40, told police he barricaded the door with furniture because ‘people were out to kill his girlfriend,’ according to the arrest report. Ackerman was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer and resisting a public officer; he has not been charged in connection with the woman’s death.

That is slightly inconsistent and we are not sure how to reconcile it, except to say that maybe the police didn’t take Ngo’s tip seriously, until they got the call from the maintenance worker? *shrugs*

But according to Ngo, they have now charged him with murder:

On Monday, I published my investigation into a cross-dressing man whose social media posts show videos and photos of a bloodied dead woman.



After I identified the man and contacted Las Vegas police about him, Keith Ackerman was finally charged today with m—rder. The victim was… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2026

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The cut off text:

The victim was 79 years old. Read my updated report:

A few reactions:

You don’t get enough credit for the work you do. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 27, 2026

Yep, he just said a mouthful.

Thank you for protecting minors and females, Andy. pic.twitter.com/vcBH226QLT — Charlotte Welcker (@charlottewelker) November 26, 2026

(You might need to embiggen this for best effect.)

From a retired cop, great investigative work and thank you! — Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) November 26, 2026

What in the Buffalo Bill?! — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) November 26, 2026

You might have thought our reference to Buffalo Bill was overstated in the beginning. We suspect most of you agree with that reference, now. And you definitely will if you actually read everything Ngo shared and not our sanitized version of it.

Has he been arrested? Not downloading substack app to read. — 1Donna Sue (@D0nnasue1) November 26, 2026

The app is a pain, but we took one for the team.

Dude, you're doing like 3 jobs simultaneously ... And that poor victim, damn 😢 — Donald Reagan (@ReaganDonaldAZ) November 26, 2026

Three jobs? Who does he think he is? Marco Rubio?

Finally:

Andy Ngo continues to be one of the most courageous pioneers in the independent journalist space.



He could cover the usual DC legislative rumblings, but instead exposes violent Antifa organizations and trans extremism in the bluest parts of the country.



A true patriot. https://t.co/kgVcFlcDfb — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 26, 2026

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Amen to that. He’s a national treasure. If this author were President, we’d give him a medal.

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