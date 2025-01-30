Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single...
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder in the U.S. Today? BUCKLE UP.

Laura W.  |  8:15 PM on January 30, 2025
Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun via AP

One of the stories that has happened recently has surprisingly not gotten a lot of attention in the mainstream media, and it looks like there is an alarming reason for that.

On Inauguration Day, a border patrol agent named David Maland, working in Coventry, Vermont near the Canadian border, was gunned down by a pair of leftist transgender militants. Andy Ngo has been covering the story extensively, and you can check out his thread starting here:

There were two transgender individuals involved, both of whom were known to federal authorities (shocker, we know).

According to Ngo, 'Federal law enforcement had been surveilling German man Felix 'Ophelia' Baukholt and Seattle @UW student Teresa 'Milo' Youngblut (xe/xem/xyrs...yeah) after staff at a Lyndonville, Vt. motel reported seeing them with black tactical clothing, weapons and protective militia-style equipment.  When the duo was pulled over on Jan. 20, Youngblut allegedly shot dead Officer David Maland in a surprise attack. In the returning fire, Baukholt, who was also armed, was killed. Youngblut was injured and survived.'

When Felix's (aka 'Ophelia') social media was leaked, it turns out that the duo was linked to a violent and militant transgender 'cult' who follows someone who refers to themself as 'Ziz.'

As if that's not wild enough, this cult is linked to three other murders throughout the U.S. The gun that the duo used is tied to the double murder of an elderly couple in January 2022 in Pennsylvania, but the murder of an 82-year-old in Vallejo, California was a stabbing by a person linked to Youngblut.

A person by the name of Maximilian Snyder who had applied for a marriage license to Teresa ('Milo') Youngblut was arrested for the stabbing murder of the Vallejo victim and was also associated with this 'cult.'

The CA victim survived an initial attack in 2022 where he was stabbed with a sword and one of his eyes was removed as revenge when he evicted alleged members of the 'Ziz' cult. He was stabbed in the neck and killed in the street on January 17th, 2025.

These attacks come on the heels of some prominent mass shootings carried out by transgender individuals and highlight a scary trend of increasing violence by transgender-identified people, who typically used to be more likely to BE the victims of violence rather than the perpetrators.

Curtis Lind barely survived the first attack and was set to be the key murder and attempted murder trial witness against the alleged members of the 'Ziz' trans terror group before he was stabbed in the neck and killed this month, according to Ngo.

The elderly couple that was murdered in Delaware County, Pennsylvania left behind a transgender child, a biological man with ties to the cult 'leader' themself. As of this writing, it is alleged that one day after the shooting of Maland (the Border Patrol agent), the ATF sent out a memo to firearms dealers asking for any information about purchases made by Michelle Jacqueline Zajko, the child of the elderly couple murdered in PA. A manhunt is actively ongoing as of this writing.

Andy Ngo is currently digging into the 'leader', Jason Lasota/Andrea Phelps/'Ziz' and you can read about that here.

This is currently an ongoing and active investigation. We will update accordingly.

Tags: CULT MURDER TERRORISM TRANS TRANSGENDER

