Marco Rubio PIMP-SLAPS Anti-Trump Journo SO HARD You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him ... Almost (WATCH)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had barely finished telling Europe to grow a spine when the press tried to turn the Athens tarmac into a comment booth.

A reporter caught him on the way to the plane and posed the question like it was a trap: is Washington asking allies to copy America First, or to find their own path? Rubio did not take the bait.

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Not even a little bit.

Watch THIS:

“Are you asking Europe to follow America First policy, or find its own path?” — I just asked Sec Rubio as he departed Athens 👇 https://t.co/gSfm693iIA — Alex Raufoglu (@ralexdc) October 8, 2026

Stronger partners make a stronger alliance, he said. That has been the point all along. Greece and Portugal are stepping up. So are the Germans, which is not a sentence anyone was writing a few years ago.

NATO is a collection of countries, not a group project where the United States does the homework and everyone else puts their name on the cover. The stronger the members are, socially, economically, and militarily, the stronger the whole thing is. Not complicated, unless your job is to make it complicated.

Which, if we're being honest, is definitely part of the media's 'job' these days. Anything that hurts or makes the Trump administration look stupid.

@ralexdc Rubio is peak Gen X. The facial expressions. The total lack of patience with idiots. The permanent attitude of “do I have to be the grownup in the room again?” — Zuleika Dobson’s Ghost (@ZuleikasGhost) October 8, 2026

@ralexdc You guys are not going to be the only source of information anymore! Absolutely rockstar Rubio. Do not believe anything the mainstream media tells you. Nothing. — Saved by grace (@Dr_Beck772000) October 8, 2026

@ralexdc What a smart response from Rubio — TooMuch (@nellycentz) October 8, 2026

Smart is a good word for this. A safe one. Heh.

Then the scrum moved to the real assignment. Someone had fed a newspaper a story about the U.S. ambassador, the story had posted hours earlier, and the reporters wanted Rubio to react to it on a foreign runway before he had even seen it. He declined, and he declined with the energy of a man who has watched this trick for years.

A source hands an outlet something. The outlet prints it. The same outlet demands an instant response, then a member of Congress fires off a letter, and suddenly an unverified leak is being treated like settled fact. Rubio said he does not know if the reporting is even true, and he is not going to run American policy off a press conference because an editor needs a quote.

The press, he added, is not the government’s only source of information.

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Sorry.

He still had Portugal on the schedule and no interest in using the stop to pick a fight with Spain over the Iran operation. BOOM.

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