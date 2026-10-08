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WHOA. Never Seen THAT Before: ABC So SCREWED UP Their Trump and Sons Hit Piece They Just DELETED It

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 08, 2026 9:40 AM
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WHOA. Never Seen THAT Before: ABC So SCREWED UP Their Trump and Sons Hit Piece They Just DELETED It
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

ABC News quietly (oh so very very quietly) pulled a story that claimed companies tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had landed more than $6 billion in Pentagon contracts, including a multi-billion-dollar deal for Anduril Industries announced just this week. 

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No correction.

No retraction.

It just VANISHED.

Huh.

In fact, one of the only places you can even see a trace of the article is from people using it to attack the president and his son, like Amy Siskind.

The story went POOF.

Damn. Yup.

Wonder if someone somewhere got a scary phone call over it. 

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That. All of that.

Well, technically the story was deleted so ... there's that.

Not even a retraction or a correction. It's just GOOOOONE.

Huh.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | GREG GUTFELD | JESSICA TARLOV | NEVER TRUMP | SUNNY HOSTIN

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