WHOA. Never Seen THAT Before: ABC So SCREWED UP Their Trump and Sons Hit Piece They Just DELETED It

ABC News quietly (oh so very very quietly) pulled a story that claimed companies tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had landed more than $6 billion in Pentagon contracts, including a multi-billion-dollar deal for Anduril Industries announced just this week.

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No correction.

No retraction.

It just VANISHED.

Huh.

In fact, one of the only places you can even see a trace of the article is from people using it to attack the president and his son, like Amy Siskind.

ABC News reported that AI defense company Anduril Industries, a company in which Donald Jr.’s 1789 Capital has a major investment, was awarded a multi-billion deal announced by Trump on Tuesday, and had been awarded 135 other contracts with the government. The analysis found that defense companies backed by Donald Jr. and Eric, including Vulcan Elements, Firehawk Aeropace and PsiQuantum, had been awarded more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts, since the two invested in the companies. https://t.co/YDxKLUfvJC — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 7, 2026

The story went POOF.

Damn, ABC completely took this down. No editor’s note, no nothing, just deleted. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 8, 2026

Damn. Yup.

Wonder if someone somewhere got a scary phone call over it.

.@ABC News is investigating the Trump sons’ investments, but apparently needs an accounting lesson. The article says 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, raised $1 billion in “revenue generation” for PsiQuantum. I’m a forensic accountant. Money raised by selling equity is not revenue. That’s basic accounting. PsiQuantum’s own announcement describes a $1 billion financing round led by BlackRock-affiliated funds, Temasek and Baillie Gifford. It lists 1789 Capital among numerous participating investors. Where is ABC’s evidence that 1789 raised the entire billion? Then there’s the claim that companies “raked in” more than $6 billion in “active or promised” government contracts. How much was actually paid? How much is committed? How much depends on future orders or conditions? What exactly went into that total? Those distinctions matter when you’re telling readers who benefited and by how much. Investigate the Trump family’s financial interests. Follow the money. But if you’re going to publish a financial investigation, get the accounting right. Calling investment capital revenue is a hell of a mistake to make. — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) October 7, 2026

That. All of that.

This story has been taken down by ABC because it was a total hit job full of completely false information. Delete this. https://t.co/V4uDsFv97S — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 8, 2026

Well, technically the story was deleted so ... there's that.

Not even a retraction or a correction. It's just GOOOOONE.

Huh.

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