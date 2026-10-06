Listen: You Can HEAR Greg Gutfeld Laugh at Jessica Tarlov Insisting Polls Spell TROUBLE for Trump

Jessica Tarlov is treating a stack of midterm polls like a history lesson, arguing that President Trump has sunk to a level of unpopularity Republicans have not seen since Herbert Hoover.

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She tries so hard, you know?

The Fox News co-host pointed to Gallup’s party-identification numbers and a shift among low-propensity voters as proof that the economy is handing Democrats a structural edge heading into November. For a commentator who usually frames herself as the reasonable voice at the table, it was a remarkably confident reading of surveys that have a long habit of looking very different once the ballots are actually counted.

Heck, if you listen closely, you can hear Greg Gutfeld giggle at her while she's bloviating about the polls. At least, we think it's Gutfeld. We suppose it could be Jesse Watters as well...

Watch (and listen!):

Donald Trump is the least popular Republican since Herbert Hoover. Think about that… There are too many polls to go over, but Gallup having party ID at 50% for Democrats is bonkers. And while the low propensity voters breaking for Democrats isn’t surprising given this economy, it is a very big deal! — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 5, 2026

It's a very big deal? Is it, Jessica? A very big deal?

K.

If you say so.

@JessicaTarlov You are truly rooting against your own land, your own people. And you do it with a voice that grates on everyone’s last nerve. — Phonse (@PhonseWilson) October 6, 2026

Hey now. She's also trying to sell her book. Let's be fair.

Ahem.

@JessicaTarlov Its so believable coming from @JessicaTarlov 😂 https://t.co/7GS8UbdEm4 — Gumption Baba 🇺🇸 (@GumptionBaba) October 5, 2026

Seems she doesn't have a great track record.

@JessicaTarlov What President could do this in his second term, JESSUCKA?https://t.co/PtkUGeTi5h — VES (@BBFORTRUMP0822) October 6, 2026

Jessucka.

That's brilliant.

How could we not come up with that? Dammit.

@JessicaTarlov Since you love polls so much...Rasmussen: https://t.co/DSo7nPKlTN — Colorado Has Left Me (@MarieEggleston9) October 6, 2026

Not those polls, silly.

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