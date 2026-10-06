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Listen: You Can HEAR Greg Gutfeld Laugh at Jessica Tarlov Insisting Polls Spell TROUBLE for Trump

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 3:30 PM
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Listen: You Can HEAR Greg Gutfeld Laugh at Jessica Tarlov Insisting Polls Spell TROUBLE for Trump
Townhall Media

Jessica Tarlov is treating a stack of midterm polls like a history lesson, arguing that President Trump has sunk to a level of unpopularity Republicans have not seen since Herbert Hoover. 

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She tries so hard, you know?

The Fox News co-host pointed to Gallup’s party-identification numbers and a shift among low-propensity voters as proof that the economy is handing Democrats a structural edge heading into November. For a commentator who usually frames herself as the reasonable voice at the table, it was a remarkably confident reading of surveys that have a long habit of looking very different once the ballots are actually counted.

Heck, if you listen closely, you can hear Greg Gutfeld giggle at her while she's bloviating about the polls. At least, we think it's Gutfeld. We suppose it could be Jesse Watters as well...

Watch (and listen!):

It's a very big deal? Is it, Jessica? A very big deal?

K.

If you say so.

Hey now. She's also trying to sell her book. Let's be fair. 

Ahem.

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Seems she doesn't have a great track record.

Jessucka.

That's brilliant.

How could we not come up with that? Dammit.

Not those polls, silly.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | JESSICA TARLOV | POLLING

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