Su-Su-SUPER Sucks! Dan Bongino UNLOADS on Phil Collins for Calling MAGA 'Fat Guys With Guns' (WATCH)

Dan Bongino spent a segment this week doing what he does best: taking a celebrity insult personally on behalf of several million people who were not in the room and then making said celebrity look really stupid for saying it in the first place.

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The celebrity in question was Phil Collins deciding that the MAGA crowd can be summed up as overweight and armed, which is the kind of line that used to pass for wit in a green room and now just gets clipped.

Talk about a lazy, uninspired, ignorant insult.

Bongino’s answer was less a defense of anyone’s BMI than a class argument.

Watch:

WATCH: @dbongino GOES OFF after Phil Collins says MAGA folks are just “fat people with guns.” "The left always had this idea that they’re like the new costumed aristocracy.”👇 https://t.co/VHekJ8v9Aj — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 6, 2026

The people delivering that sneer, he said, have spent years casting themselves as a better sort of American, costumes and all, while the folks they are mocking are the ones who still own the guns and, inconveniently, the votes. The Bongino Report posted the exchange, and the replies mostly treated Collins like a man who picked a strange hill to die on.

Tell us you've never spent any time with any 'MAGA' without telling us, Phil.

@BonginoReport @dbongino Hundred million dollar talent, 10 cent brain — DammitBoy (@CBeckish) October 6, 2026

@BonginoReport @dbongino Phil I’d much rather be a fat gun owner than an islamist. That’s what’s happening in your former country. You didn’t stay to fight for it. I live in the greatest country in the world. I worked a lifetime to keep it that way. I’ll continue to do so. Bite me and MAGA! — David Gibeault (@DavidAGibeault) October 6, 2026

What he said.

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