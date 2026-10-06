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He's DEAD, Jim! Spencer Pratt Wipes the Floor With Ro Khanna Who INSISTS Billionaires Won't Leave CA

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 12:30 PM
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He's DEAD, Jim! Spencer Pratt Wipes the Floor With Ro Khanna Who INSISTS Billionaires Won't Leave CA
Twitchy/Meme

Spencer Pratt’s kick-a*s post is less a California tax lecture than a public service announcement for anyone still taking Ro Khanna seriously. 

Yes, people are taking him seriously. We made the same face.

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Companies have already bolted for Texas, Los Angeles just hiked the sales tax past 10% because the people who used to pay the bills left, and Ro’s response is still the bedtime story about soaking a few hundred billionaires and calling it done. 

They'll just make the billionaires pay more and don't worry, they won't leave because REASONS.

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FROM THE TOP ROPE!

Pratt’s point is that those few hundred people fund about half of California’s general fund, so when enough of them leave, the replacement bill does not land on their yachts. It lands on sales tax and gas tax, which is to say on everyone Ro claims to be protecting. The one-time levy buys a brief check for a slice of union employees. The exit, if it happens, is permanent. Ro gets the applause line either way.

To be fair, Ro makes this face a lot.

That's his resting Ro face.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | ELON MUSK | SPACEX | TAXES | TESLA

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