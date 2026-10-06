He's DEAD, Jim! Spencer Pratt Wipes the Floor With Ro Khanna Who INSISTS Billionaires Won't Leave CA

Spencer Pratt’s kick-a*s post is less a California tax lecture than a public service announcement for anyone still taking Ro Khanna seriously.

Yes, people are taking him seriously. We made the same face.

Advertisement

Companies have already bolted for Texas, Los Angeles just hiked the sales tax past 10% because the people who used to pay the bills left, and Ro’s response is still the bedtime story about soaking a few hundred billionaires and calling it done.

They'll just make the billionaires pay more and don't worry, they won't leave because REASONS.

Elon Musk already fled with Tesla, SpaceX, In N Out, Oracle, Chevron, CBRE...you have to be vegetable level dumb to look at all the companies fleeing for Texas and say "eh, nobody's going anywhere!". Rohit married into money, so of course I'm not surprised he's economically illiterate, but this is insane. Look at the disaster that just happened in LA. They just jacked our sales tax over 10% because they pushed so many businesses and successful people out of LA, they have to make up that loss in tax revenue off the backs of poor and middle class people. Remember, it's easy to get hyped about income taxes, because poor people don't pay that at all...but they get disproportionately damaged by sales tax increases, which is always the inevitable result of these kinds of punitive taxes. I'm not rich. I don't care about billionaires getting taxed. But I know that it NEVER stops with them. It always ends up fucking us, because the people with means will leave. Of course, not all of them...but enough that these scammers in government like Rohit will invariably have to raise OUR taxes to make up for it. Don't forget...while Khanna likes to trivialize it by saying "oh it's just these 250 people with all the wealth", what he's not telling you is that these 250 people also supply 50% of the state's general fund. Literally half of all of California's public services are funded by this small group of uber-wealthy people that he's demonizing. So if a few of them leave...who's gonna pay for all the firefighters? What about CalTrans? Well...we know exactly what will happen...ANOTHER sales tax hike is on the ballot right now in LA to fund the LAFD that Karen Bass defunded. So YOU will be making up for it. And our gas is the highest in the country entirely because of the ever-increasing gas taxes...so yes, YOU will end up paying for all the damage that Rohit and all his commie minions will bring upon our economy by attacking the people who fund our public services. I don't care if you hate billionaires. They don't care either. They're enjoying their yachts. But you have to understand the financial situation we are in. Gavin Newsom and all the slime bags in Sacramento with their $120B trains to nowhere and $140M wildlife bridges to nowhere have been spending us into financial ruin. We are being looted with fraud. And those billionaires you hate are the only ones keeping the entire California economy from collapsing under the weight of all this atrocious governance. This one time punitive tax will help fund a tiny special interest group for one year. That's it. YOU will see absolutely zero benefit. Not even 1/3rd of 1% of California will get any money from this tax. It's something like 80K union employees will get a one time temporary stimulus. Then it's gone. But if just a few of these titan industrialists leave the state, like Elon did, and they take thousands of jobs and industry with them...that damage is PERMANENT. This is 100% an Atlas shrugged moment, and I will bet you my Airstream this will end up costing you and me even more...because it ALWAYS does. And the billionaires will be fine either way. https://t.co/ttZEi0Yq3r — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 6, 2026

FROM THE TOP ROPE!

Pratt’s point is that those few hundred people fund about half of California’s general fund, so when enough of them leave, the replacement bill does not land on their yachts. It lands on sales tax and gas tax, which is to say on everyone Ro claims to be protecting. The one-time levy buys a brief check for a slice of union employees. The exit, if it happens, is permanent. Ro gets the applause line either way.

@spencerpratt "It's a pretty clear moral issue" Look at his face when he spouts this lie. https://t.co/SnwNGcjEbL — KiefyGreen (@KiefyGreen) October 6, 2026

To be fair, Ro makes this face a lot.

That's his resting Ro face.

============================================================

Related:

It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: CNN Officially in a World of HURT

Loony Lefties Haven't Figured Out Their 'Nazi' Pete Hegseth Rhetoric Says MORE About THEM Than Him

Keith Ellison SPEECHLESS As CNN Asks Him About His Lavish Gifts From Corporate Lobbyists (WATCH)

Jesse Watters Drops a 'BUDDY' While Schooling Abdul El-Sayed on Where Taxes REALLY Go and HELL YEAH

Excuse Us but WTF Did He Just Say? Dual Citizenship?! WOW: Abdul El-Sayed Slipped Up BIG TIME -WATCH

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.