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AY-YI-YI: CA Latino Voters Ain't PLAYIN' With Xavier Becerra and EXPOSED Lies About His POOR Dad

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 3:10 PM
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AY-YI-YI: CA Latino Voters Ain't PLAYIN' With Xavier Becerra and EXPOSED Lies About His POOR Dad
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Xavier Becerra has spent the California governor’s race telling voters his parents arrived with $12 in their pockets, the kind of origin story campaigns love to lean on. 

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But it's just that. A story.

Public records and his late father’s own obituary tell a more complicated version: Manuel Becerra was born in Sacramento in 1928, raised for a time in Tijuana, and returned to California as a teenager, while Becerra’s mother came from Jalisco. 

Commentator Anthony Cabassa highlighted a coalition of California hispanic and Latino voters who say that gap looks less like family history and more like campaign pandering, and who are now openly talking about voting Republican in November.

Enough is enough.

Absolutely.

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We're hearing this a lot about the polls this year.

They proved this years ago, and magically, people keep voting for them.

Maybe with Becerra's lies that will change this year? C'mon, we can hope.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY | XAVIER BECERRA

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