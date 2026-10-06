AY-YI-YI: CA Latino Voters Ain't PLAYIN' With Xavier Becerra and EXPOSED Lies About His POOR Dad

Xavier Becerra has spent the California governor’s race telling voters his parents arrived with $12 in their pockets, the kind of origin story campaigns love to lean on.

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But it's just that. A story.

Public records and his late father’s own obituary tell a more complicated version: Manuel Becerra was born in Sacramento in 1928, raised for a time in Tijuana, and returned to California as a teenager, while Becerra’s mother came from Jalisco.

Commentator Anthony Cabassa highlighted a coalition of California hispanic and Latino voters who say that gap looks less like family history and more like campaign pandering, and who are now openly talking about voting Republican in November.

BREAKING 🚨: Coalition of California Hispanic/Latino voters CONDEMN Xavier Becerra for LYING about his family's immigrant story to "pander" to voters. "This November, we vote for change and a better California ... this November, we vote Republican. Enough is enough." https://t.co/I2lS8gY0EU — Anthony Cabassa (@anthonycabassa) October 5, 2026

Enough is enough.

Absolutely.

"Rep. Becerra’s Trip to Cuba Hits a Nerve" “He can travel anywhere he wants but when you assume a leadership position, you should take into account how your actions affect others,” Ros-Lehtinen said. “I guess he doesn’t care how his actions hurt others.” Diaz-Balart said that he would not contribute membership dues to the caucus until Becerra “demonstrates minimal respect for the rights of Cubans to be free and calls for free elections for that oppressed island.” Becerra was on his way to China on Wednesday on a separate trip and could not be reached for comment." — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 5, 2026

@anthonycabassa 🔥 PANTS ON FIRE XAVIER 🔥 VOTE 👉 @SteveHiltonx ! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 OGCannaKingCA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@OGCannaKingCA) October 5, 2026

And don't listen to @RCPolitics and their sack of fake polls. Anyone with a brain in California has had enough. @SteveHiltonx is the obvious sane choice for Governor And he's probably well in the lead. The problem is how to #defeatthecheat Because we all know what's going to happen Right @AAGDhillon — Vance Rubio (@VanceRubio2028) October 6, 2026

We're hearing this a lot about the polls this year.

@anthonycabassa The democrats have proven that they can never be trusted again. — Paradigm Shift (@5DAwake) October 5, 2026

They proved this years ago, and magically, people keep voting for them.

Maybe with Becerra's lies that will change this year? C'mon, we can hope.

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