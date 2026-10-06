WHOA: Black Michigan Voters Are Going OFF on Abdul El-Sayed (Obama to the Rescue? LOL!) - WATCH

Black voters in Michigan are saying Abdul El-Sayed has already written them in as a sure thing.

Yeah, that's dumb, even for a Democrat.

The complaint is that he is counting on party habit to deliver their votes while offering little reason to believe he is actually listening, and at least one of them is done pretending that arrangement still works.

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For a nominee who needs Detroit and the rest of the state’s black electorate, hearing that the loyalty is no longer automatic is a problem he cannot message his way around, which is probably why Obama is riding to his rescue.

Watch:

Black Michiganders feel abandoned by Abdul El-Sayed: “He’s taking advantage that we, as black people, are Democratic - and he thinks we’re gonna vote for him anyway, and I’m like, NO!” https://t.co/IZ9zwkZKfb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

We love that she's like NO.

@RNCResearch Obama realizing he has to jet in to Michigan from one of his mansions to lecture these people https://t.co/uly626Soyg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2026

Oh, he'll be happy to lecture people about voting for the socialist. That's all Obama is really good for these days anyway.

@RNCResearch Abdual Citzen El-Sayed cares more about the Middle East than he does Michigan. He doesn’t care about Black Michiganders. He’s made it clear. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 6, 2026

He's counting on the migrants Democrats have brought in over the years to give him the win. If you look at the primary, that's who helped him beat Haley Stevens. She overwhelmingly won traditional Michiganders.

@RNCResearch They know if they lose the black vote in any election, they’re cooked. That’s why they want to replace and supplement those votes with illegals who can be controlled and beholden to vote Democrat. It’s all about power at any price. Destroying America is collateral damage — ChiTownSteve (@ChiSteve77) October 6, 2026

@RNCResearch A vote for him will definitely not make things better for the black community. — Clark Cameron (@Xrealclark) October 6, 2026

Or any community for that matter.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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