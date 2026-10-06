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WHOA: Black Michigan Voters Are Going OFF on Abdul El-Sayed (Obama to the Rescue? LOL!) - WATCH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 1:40 PM
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WHOA: Black Michigan Voters Are Going OFF on Abdul El-Sayed (Obama to the Rescue? LOL!) - WATCH
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Black voters in Michigan are saying Abdul El-Sayed has already written them in as a sure thing. 

Yeah, that's dumb, even for a Democrat.

The complaint is that he is counting on party habit to deliver their votes while offering little reason to believe he is actually listening, and at least one of them is done pretending that arrangement still works. 

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For a nominee who needs Detroit and the rest of the state’s black electorate, hearing that the loyalty is no longer automatic is a problem he cannot message his way around, which is probably why Obama is riding to his rescue.

Watch:

We love that she's like NO.

Oh, he'll be happy to lecture people about voting for the socialist. That's all Obama is really good for these days anyway.

He's counting on the migrants Democrats have brought in over the years to give him the win. If you look at the primary, that's who helped him beat Haley Stevens. She overwhelmingly won traditional Michiganders.

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Or any community for that matter.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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