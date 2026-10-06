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When Even THIS Fact-Checker Knows Trump Wasn't Inviting Iran to NUKE Los Angeles and San Diego? Yeah

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 2:19 PM
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When Even THIS Fact-Checker Knows Trump Wasn't Inviting Iran to NUKE Los Angeles and San Diego? Yeah
Twitchy/SJ

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office (aka his main troll account) spent Tuesday accusing Rep. Kevin Kiley of refusing to denounce a supposed presidential invitation for Iran to nuke Los Angeles and San Diego

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The charge followed President Trump’s remarks at a Nebraska rally, where he framed higher costs from the Iran conflict as a small price compared with what a nuclear-armed Tehran could do to American cities. 

Of course, anyone with a brain knows Trump wasn't offering up LA or San Diego to Iranian nuking but then again, no one ever accused Newsom, or his people, of having a brain.

Not to mention the fact CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale says it didn't happen? Yeah. If anyone would want to fact-check those comments as TRUE, it's Dale.

Dale, who has spent years parsing Trump’s language for CNN, concluded the out-of-context version was a misleading paraphrase of an argument about the costs of stopping a nuclear Iran. 

The White House has made the same point. That leaves Newsom’s taxpayer-funded messaging team insisting on a version of events that treats two major California cities as disposable bargaining chips, even after a CNN fact-checker declined to go along with it. 

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For an office that bills itself as the voice of the nation’s largest state, the gap between the actual remarks and the press release is doing more political work than the underlying quote ever did.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | GAVIN NEWSOM | IRAN

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