When Even THIS Fact-Checker Knows Trump Wasn't Inviting Iran to NUKE Los Angeles and San Diego? Yeah

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office (aka his main troll account) spent Tuesday accusing Rep. Kevin Kiley of refusing to denounce a supposed presidential invitation for Iran to nuke Los Angeles and San Diego.

Advertisement

The charge followed President Trump’s remarks at a Nebraska rally, where he framed higher costs from the Iran conflict as a small price compared with what a nuclear-armed Tehran could do to American cities.

Of course, anyone with a brain knows Trump wasn't offering up LA or San Diego to Iranian nuking but then again, no one ever accused Newsom, or his people, of having a brain.

Not to mention the fact CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale says it didn't happen? Yeah. If anyone would want to fact-check those comments as TRUE, it's Dale.

Even CNN fact checkers have the brain capacity to understand President Trump wasn’t inviting Iran to blow up Los Angeles and San Diego. Gavin Newsom’s taxpayer funded propagandists are a different story. https://t.co/ZjDB8loMd3 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 6, 2026

Dale, who has spent years parsing Trump’s language for CNN, concluded the out-of-context version was a misleading paraphrase of an argument about the costs of stopping a nuclear Iran.

The White House has made the same point. That leaves Newsom’s taxpayer-funded messaging team insisting on a version of events that treats two major California cities as disposable bargaining chips, even after a CNN fact-checker declined to go along with it.

For an office that bills itself as the voice of the nation’s largest state, the gap between the actual remarks and the press release is doing more political work than the underlying quote ever did.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA: Black Michigan Voters Are Going OFF on Abdul El-Sayed (Obama to the Rescue? LOL!) - WATCH

Su-Su-SUPER Sucks! Dan Bongino UNLOADS on Phil Collins for Calling MAGA 'Fat Guys With Guns' (WATCH)

He's DEAD, Jim! Spencer Pratt Wipes the Floor With Ro Khanna Who INSISTS Billionaires Won't Leave CA

It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: CNN Officially in a World of HURT

Loony Lefties Haven't Figured Out Their 'Nazi' Pete Hegseth Rhetoric Says MORE About THEM Than Him

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.