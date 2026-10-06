THIS! —> What WH Insider Posts About Dems' Plans After Midterms Should Motivate EVERYONE to Vote RED

It's rare for DataRepublican to share a post and tell X peeps to 'take heed.'

So we are totally taking heed and sharing it so you can take heed as well.

Consider our heed taken.

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This is from an insider. Take heed. Losing the House matters a lot. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 6, 2026

And you know what, as usual, she's right.

Do you want to know what's at stake this November? Right now, House committee dems are developing ideas for potential oversight actions (hearings, leg items, reports, etc). They are preparing *now* for a win in November, so they can begin a full court press in January. This will cover every department and agency action from the routine (eg reprogramming funds from pet programs) to the more involved (Maduro, cartel strikes, etc). The House has historically been the chamber dedicated to the theater portion of “political theater” but if the Dems win, expect it to look like a musical of organized chaos. There will be a lot of throwing things at the wall to see what sticks. And committee leaders will use their positions to figure out what attacks are resonating and which ones aren’t. The focus will be more on the bread and butter issues: healthcare, affordability, etc. And expect House Dems to come together on legislative items to push that message on bills that will allow them to make Senate Rs look like they are against making living more affordable for American workers. The culture wars will also be on the table, but it will be focused less on making points you'd hear from the Western Mass covid conscious bar patrons, and more on constituencies that have traditionally represented core voting blocks for Dems (women, minorities, etc). To the extent there will be any DSA-esque talking points mirrored- it will be those intersectionality issues that connect class-conscioussness with race-consciousness, and framed in subtle and not-entirely-accurate ways like "the disappearing Black middle class." And because no member of this administration will want to cooperate with any policy and/or character assassination attempts by the House, expect support for these efforts from the usual suspects and new players of DC think tanks and advocacy orgs. [Side note: a good tell of whether a "Committee Report" is substantively driven vs theater driven: is it authored by both sides or just one (with minority views), does it lift whole passages or policy points from outside orgs, and was any agency involved in creating it?] To the extent the American people want to see a focus on real, workable policies that *actually* help families and working class Americans, do not look to the House. Assuming the House does flip, and the Senate stays like it (with possibly thinner margins), you can expect even less (no, don't laugh) from Congress next year. — Ami (@Ami_Marisol) October 6, 2026

They want a replay of 2018.

Pass.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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