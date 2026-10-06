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THIS! —> What WH Insider Posts About Dems' Plans After Midterms Should Motivate EVERYONE to Vote RED

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 2:45 PM
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THIS! —> What WH Insider Posts About Dems' Plans After Midterms Should Motivate EVERYONE to Vote RED
Artist Angie

It's rare for DataRepublican to share a post and tell X peeps to 'take heed.'

So we are totally taking heed and sharing it so you can take heed as well.

Consider our heed taken.

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And you know what, as usual, she's right.

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They want a replay of 2018.

Pass.

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Related:

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It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: CNN Officially in a World of HURT

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

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