OH, DAMN! WATCH Never Trumper Tara Setmayer FLIP TF OUT When Called Out for Being a QUITTER (Video)

On CNN NewsNight, Jesse Leg decided the usual panel niceties could wait and went straight at Tara Setmayer, pointing across the table to note that she had been a Republican political consultant until Donald Trump showed up, then left the party and somehow landed in the permanent anti-Trump commentary business.

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Setmayer’s reaction was pure theater: the finger went up, the hand found her chest, and the volume rose as she insisted the switch had been a matter of principle rather than a well-timed career move.

In other words, 'Oh no, he did NOT.' But oh yes, yes he did. And it was AWESOME.

Watch.

.@Jesse_Leg from the top rope calls out Tara Setmayer on CNN NewsNight: "Until relatively recently, you were a Republican political consultant when Donald Trump came on the scene... so you quit the Republican Party... so maybe you're the one who changed? You swapped your jersey for a financial incentive, Tara." Abby Phillip: "First of all, it's not personal. We're not going after Tara..." OH MY GOSH. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2026

O.

M.

G.

Indeed.

Abby Phillip stepped in to declare the whole thing not personal, which is cable-news code for “please stop saying the quiet part where the cameras can hear it.” The exchange left Setmayer looking less like a wronged truth-teller and more like someone who had just been asked to explain the timing of her jersey swap out loud.

@SteveGuest @Jesse_Leg Abby Phillip show https://t.co/9gWAZnPE0t — Johnny Rocco (@citizenkane0910) October 8, 2026

We're pretty sure Abby DID know what they were yelling about, but she didn't want it to continue since Leg made Setmayer look like the Never Trumper puppet she's become.

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