Yup, He Went THERE: Brandon Gill NUKE-I-FIES Obama for Campaigning With Little Man Abdul El-Sayed

Rep. Brandon Gill finally found something he and Abdul El-Sayed agree on, and it is not a compliment.

Not even a little bit.

Especially for Barack Obama.

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed and I finally agree on something. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 8, 2026

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CNN of all outlets dug up the footage of the Islamist socialist calling Barack Obama’s presidency a failure and saying the country was no better off after eight years of it. Gill’s response was the polite version of “thank you for your service to the opposition research file.”

Pretty sure Abdul would not want anyone to think Gill and he agreed on Obama.

Ha.

HA ha.

El-Sayed spent years grading the Obama era and writing “did not meet expectations,” and now Barry is booked to campaign for him anyway because in the end nothing matters but power.

@realBrandonGill And yet here they are😏 https://t.co/fiK2uAqnvH — Mike Cee 🇺🇸👊🏻💀🤘🏻🇺🇸 (@MCEE666) October 8, 2026

@realBrandonGill And now Barry is going to go beg people to vote for him. They have no dignity. — Trump 2028 (@jakebess3) October 8, 2026

So what else is new?

@realBrandonGill How is this even happening 😢 — Elle Lookbook (@EvaLovesDesign) October 8, 2026

All one has to do is look at the current state of the Democrat Party to know how this is even happening.

That is the whole candidate in one awkward photo-op. El-Sayed trashed the most popular Democrat alive, then lined up for the hug when the calendar said he needed one.

Voters do not have to take a Republican’s word for any of it. They can take El-Sayed’s, from back when he still thought telling the truth about those eight years was a personality.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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