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Yup, He Went THERE: Brandon Gill NUKE-I-FIES Obama for Campaigning With Little Man Abdul El-Sayed

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 08, 2026 12:00 PM
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Yup, He Went THERE: Brandon Gill NUKE-I-FIES Obama for Campaigning With Little Man Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Brandon Gill finally found something he and Abdul El-Sayed agree on, and it is not a compliment. 

Not even a little bit.

Especially for Barack Obama.

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CNN of all outlets dug up the footage of the Islamist socialist calling Barack Obama’s presidency a failure and saying the country was no better off after eight years of it. Gill’s response was the polite version of “thank you for your service to the opposition research file.”

Pretty sure Abdul would not want anyone to think Gill and he agreed on Obama.

Ha.

HA ha.

El-Sayed spent years grading the Obama era and writing “did not meet expectations,” and now Barry is booked to campaign for him anyway because in the end nothing matters but power.

So what else is new?

All one has to do is look at the current state of the Democrat Party to know how this is even happening.

That is the whole candidate in one awkward photo-op. El-Sayed trashed the most popular Democrat alive, then lined up for the hug when the calendar said he needed one. 

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Voters do not have to take a Republican’s word for any of it. They can take El-Sayed’s, from back when he still thought telling the truth about those eight years was a personality.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BRANDON GILL

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