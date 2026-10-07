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OUCH! New Video of El-Sayed Roasting Obama Just Made the Upcoming Campaign Stop AWKWARD

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 10:28 PM
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OUCH! New Video of El-Sayed Roasting Obama Just Made the Upcoming Campaign Stop AWKWARD
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan has reached the "call in reinforcements" stage as evidenced by reports that former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for the socialist Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan later this month. Remember in 2024 when the Kamala Harris campaign enlisted swing state help from Obama? Hopefully this has the same result

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The Democrats have the national liberal media on their side, but with any luck there are some reporters in Michigan who will ask Obama and El-Sayed about the Senate candidate's past comments. That is, if they're ever given a chance to ask questions about this. 

Yes it sure would be a shame if the above video got shared a lot more!

CNN has also picked up on that story. 

But Obama brought us the Affordable Care Act which made healthcare more expensive and also ushered in the Lie of the Year, which was "if you like your plan you can keep it."

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We're guessing reporters not labeled as completely Dem-friendly aren't going to be allowed close enough to ask about this. 

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Also ask El-Sayed why he's "getting the money out of politics" and opposing billionaires by having fundraisers with the Soros family. Abdul and Barack at least have that in common. 

Black voters in Michigan are souring on El-Sayed so his campaign is hoping a visit from Obama will help no matter how fake it is. Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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