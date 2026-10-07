OUCH! New Video of El-Sayed Roasting Obama Just Made the Upcoming Campaign Stop AWKWARD

The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan has reached the "call in reinforcements" stage as evidenced by reports that former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for the socialist Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan later this month. Remember in 2024 when the Kamala Harris campaign enlisted swing state help from Obama? Hopefully this has the same result.

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The Democrats have the national liberal media on their side, but with any luck there are some reporters in Michigan who will ask Obama and El-Sayed about the Senate candidate's past comments. That is, if they're ever given a chance to ask questions about this.

2020. Abdul El-Sayed argues that the country was worse off after Obama's presidency. Former Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp strongly disagreed. Obama is about to start campaigning with El-Sayed. It would be a shame if this video got passed around. 😜 https://t.co/4NfoFPA9Gy — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 6, 2026

Yes it sure would be a shame if the above video got shared a lot more!

CNN has also picked up on that story.

NEW: Footage and interviews reviewed by CNN repeatedly show Abdul El-Sayed — who is set to campaign with Barack Obama — calling Obama’s presidency a failure and that the country was no better off after eight years of his presidency. https://t.co/saLMgrldVY — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 7, 2026

But Obama brought us the Affordable Care Act which made healthcare more expensive and also ushered in the Lie of the Year, which was "if you like your plan you can keep it."

More:

In a 2012 HuffPost essay written shortly after the election, El-Sayed wrote, “This leader has perpetuated war, violated our civil liberties, deported more people from our shores than any other president before him, and the list of his failures goes on.” https://t.co/saLMgrlLLw — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 7, 2026

El-Sayed added of Obama’s first election, “That memory will serve not as a reminder of the history we made that night – but of the silly emotions of a naïve young man who didn’t understand that hope and change required more than flowery prose and a winning smile.” https://t.co/EP20xd7EWO — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 7, 2026

In 2020, El-Sayed twice said the country was not “better off,” after Obama’s two terms. El-Sayed praised Obama in a statement provided to CNN: https://t.co/saLMgrldVY https://t.co/jqu1t7omu6 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 7, 2026

We're guessing reporters not labeled as completely Dem-friendly aren't going to be allowed close enough to ask about this.

This would be a good question for reporters to ask Abdul El Sayed before his October 24th rally with President Obama. The same way reporters asked JD Vance and Ted Cruz about their past comments criticizing President Trump. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 8, 2026

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Also ask El-Sayed why he's "getting the money out of politics" and opposing billionaires by having fundraisers with the Soros family. Abdul and Barack at least have that in common.

Abdul El-Sayed is campaigning with Barack Obama after years of disrespecting him He knows his campaign is collapsing https://t.co/LYCXFUzFr8 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 6, 2026

Black voters in Michigan are souring on El-Sayed so his campaign is hoping a visit from Obama will help no matter how fake it is. Stay tuned.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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