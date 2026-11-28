Bernie Sanders is back for more, all while hoping nobody notices all the hypocrisy.

The same senator from Vermont who used to say that millionaires don't pay their fair share in taxes until he became one of them and switched solely to billionaires is back to warning everybody about the dangers of burning fossil fuels. And by "everybody" we mean the rest of us, NOT himself.

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As usual, Trump the Genius is right. Climate change is a “hoax” and we should become more and more dependent upon carbon emitting fossil fuels. However, not that I want to contradict our president, we just might want to remember that the last 11 years have included all 11 of the warmest years ever observed, with the last 3 years the very warmest. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 27, 2026

Give it a rest, Bernie, because everybody's already onto you.

@SenSanders Did you read this report while flying in your private jets or sitting in one of your THREE homes? Oh and your reports are 100% BS. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) November 27, 2026

We expected nothing less from a socialist who became a millionaire by selling books about the evils of capitalism.

Bernie flies on private jets everywhere he goes. Just a reminder. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 27, 2026

Bernie Sanders thinks we should become less dependent on fossil fuels. Bernie Sanders also charters private jets. Bernie Sanders is a hypocrite. https://t.co/DW0rTOl1s7 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) November 28, 2026

You can't fight the oligarchy unless you live like them!

Noted Climate Hysteric Bernie Sanders justifies flying private on his campaigns: “You think I'm going to be sitting on a waiting line at United?" https://t.co/tzKmYkcNcu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 27, 2026

Quitting fossil fuels is supposed to be for the rest of us. Meanwhile the likes of Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and John Kerry will wave at the rubes while flying over in their private jets.

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