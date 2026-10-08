LOL! Run Zohran, RUN! WATCH How Pro-Palestinian Protesters Treat Mamdani at Oct. 7 Candlelight Vigil

Mayor Zohran Mamdani showed up at a Union Square vigil marking the Oct. 7 massacre, candle in hand, and the people who helped put him in office were waiting outside the barricades to inform him that the revolution does not do thank-you notes.

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Not even a little bit.

Honestly, he had to know this was going to happen. These crazy pro-Palestinian nutballs flip out if the people they support don't spend every minute hating Israel. It's what they do.

These same pro-Palestinian protesters banged drums over the speakers, branded him a traitor and a sellout, and charged the city’s first Muslim mayor with genocide for the crime of standing near Israelis who were mourning their dead.

It's fun watching them eat their own, right?

Mamdani is stone-faced as the protesters call him a traitor and sellout. https://t.co/oXducpYsMR — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) October 8, 2026

The chants got personal fast: how many kids he killed today, hands red, you sold your people out, and a special little lecture that he can no longer talk about being Muslim or “weaponize being brown,” because identity politics only gets you so far. Demands included killing the CUNY board and stopping the sale of what they called stolen land. Mamdani took it stone-faced and left without a word.

Turns out the activist class does not grade on a curve, even for the guy who ran on every slogan they own.

That being said, they seem really ticked off:

BREAKING: Fully masked Islamists are now chasing down Zohran Mamdani, and threatening him. You have to laugh at the irony of this. https://t.co/a2IDDv5XWD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 8, 2026

Gosh, you'd think they'd be happy with him since he ditched viewing the October 7 documentary film ...

I just left a screening of the 47-minute film documenting Hamas’s October 7 atrocities. The Jewish community formally invited Mayor Mamdani to join us. More than 100 seats. Every single one occupied except one. His. https://t.co/THorSKyCjU — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 7, 2026

Suppose it's hard to keep the crazy, violent, antisemitic horde happy 24/7, you know?

Sowing Reaping https://t.co/mAE6lQOAic — Magills (@magills_) October 8, 2026

They don't exactly seem the type to just hang out and you know, not be violent nutbags for two seconds even on October 7th of all days.

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