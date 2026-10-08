DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

LOL! Run Zohran, RUN! WATCH How Pro-Palestinian Protesters Treat Mamdani at Oct. 7 Candlelight Vigil

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 08, 2026 11:00 AM
Advertisement
LOL! Run Zohran, RUN! WATCH How Pro-Palestinian Protesters Treat Mamdani at Oct. 7 Candlelight Vigil
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Mayor Zohran Mamdani showed up at a Union Square vigil marking the Oct. 7 massacre, candle in hand, and the people who helped put him in office were waiting outside the barricades to inform him that the revolution does not do thank-you notes. 

Advertisement

Not even a little bit.

Honestly, he had to know this was going to happen. These crazy pro-Palestinian nutballs flip out if the people they support don't spend every minute hating Israel. It's what they do.

These same pro-Palestinian protesters banged drums over the speakers, branded him a traitor and a sellout, and charged the city’s first Muslim mayor with genocide for the crime of standing near Israelis who were mourning their dead. 

It's fun watching them eat their own, right? 

The chants got personal fast: how many kids he killed today, hands red, you sold your people out, and a special little lecture that he can no longer talk about being Muslim or “weaponize being brown,” because identity politics only gets you so far. Demands included killing the CUNY board and stopping the sale of what they called stolen land. Mamdani took it stone-faced and left without a word. 

Turns out the activist class does not grade on a curve, even for the guy who ran on every slogan they own.

That being said, they seem really ticked off:

Gosh, you'd think they'd be happy with him since he ditched viewing the October 7 documentary film ... 

Recommended
‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter Just Mindy Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids Brett T.
Advertisement

Suppose it's hard to keep the crazy, violent, antisemitic horde happy 24/7, you know? 

They don't exactly seem the type to just hang out and you know, not be violent nutbags for two seconds even on October 7th of all days.

============================================================

Related:

YAAAS! We've Got Some BAD NEWS Out of Michigan About the Midterms for Democrats and It's GLORIOUS

Pete Hegseth Didn't Win the Fun Run, So Tubby, Lefty Mouth-Breathers Declared a Scandal

WHOA. Never Seen THAT Before: ABC So SCREWED UP Their Trump and Sons Hit Piece They Just DELETED It

OH, DAMN! WATCH Never Trumper Tara Setmayer FLIP TF OUT When Called Out for Being a QUITTER (Video)

She MAD: Sunny Hostin FLIPS OUT When Thom Tillis Gets a Little TOO Honest About Barack Obama (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

Just Mindy
Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Brett T.
NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos