Erika Donalds is the next First Lady of Florida and she has the unique ability to really drive people mad for some reason. Maybe they're angry her husband will be the first black Governor of Florida and is a Republican or that they were the red wall that stopped the Blue Wave from overtaking the WHOLE country. Who knows?

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The Donalds Feast! Because the bird can't take all the shine… 🦃 My mac-n-cheese came out perfect: crispy on top, creamy in the middle. 🤌🏼 We had almost more casseroles than people. Everyone picks a side, and of course there's never any overlap! And yes, we cook in disposable pans and eat on (Thanksgiving-themed) paper plates. Comfortable and casual, with more time for family after dinner. Thanks for spending a little of your Thanksgiving with us! 🤎🧡 — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) November 26, 2026

Call me a pretentious t**t, but this is just insane. I would much rather spend an extra hour scrubbing dried gravy off bone china than allow my guests to experience the unsavory delight of a paper plate wilting under the weight of a second helping of mac and cheese. Like, if you’re going through the trouble of cooking for more than a dozen people, the least you can do is spare them the psychic and spiritual damage of eating on flimsy paper plates. Even if you're poor you have to do the little things to make you not feel poor. Europeans got this one right. It's not efficient but it's 100% worth the trouble. — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 28, 2026

First of all, those aren't cheap paper plates. They are actually quite sturdy. Buy them at places like 'Homegoods' and they are very high quality.

Secondly, why would this upset you at such a visceral level? Chill, Melissa. Breathe in, breathe out.

We at Twitchy would never use vile words to name call, but Melissa, sometimes we just have to call it like it is.

Ladies, if you dread the holidays because of all the clean up, this is a solid strategy to cut down on that dread. Tips: ✅️Buy the large heavy duty paper plates ✅️Have large zip lock bags for easy take home ✅️ Assign someone the task of taking out trash regularly — Sarabeth 7roles exceptional (@Sarabeth_MrsB) November 28, 2026

And ignore naysayers like Melissa.

“Even if you’re poor…” Yes, I think she probably is a pretentious t**t! — Stacy (@life0fStacy13) November 28, 2026

If the shoe fits.

@MsMelChen The key phrase here is "...I would much rather." Having and even announcing your preference is fine. Implying those who do not share your preferences have slighted their guests is way over the line. — Michele B (@BloodBrief) November 28, 2026

If Melissa hates paper plates, don't use them. It's the beauty of a free country.

@MsMelChen Come on now. Why should women punish ourselves by working extra? I think it’s fine. My mom uses the good china for family, but she has paid help. If she has a larger gathering, she caters it and uses disposable items. Live is short. No need to judge. Cooking is enough of a gift. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 28, 2026

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Harmeet weighing in with the always level-headed take.

Yes, you are a pretentious twat. This year my family also ate on paper plates and used aluminum trays and drank wine out of plastic cups………. There were almost 65 people. This includes multiple doctors, nurses, people in finance & tech, architects, a pastor, etc. with houses on Long Island. I wouldn’t classify that as ‘poor people’. Genuinely, get over yourself. — Joel V (@v__joel) November 28, 2026

It doesn’t matter if the plates are paper or porcelain. What matters is the people sitting around them.

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