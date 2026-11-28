The website USAID.gov has been active for a few days now and the information it contains shows that our tax dollars were used to fund misinformation campaigns and censorship operations. When USAID cuts were made the Democrats claimed millions would die, but now we know the real source of their panic.

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Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt called that exactly what it was.

USAID has been a slush fund for the foreign policy establishment’s corrupt regime. It funded mass migration and a vast censorship enterprise on the taxpayers’ dime. If you’re wondering why the Democrats lost their minds when we cut funding, now you know. https://t.co/g60uO52sos — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 28, 2026

The release of the files has Democrats in another panic, and some of them have sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking that the site be taken down.

Ranking Members @RepGregoryMeeks & @SenatorShaheen sent a letter to Secretary of State Rubio and Acting USAID Administrator Woolf after USAID released a set of cherry-picked documents to justify DOGE’s illegal dismantling of the agency and misrepresent USAID’s life-saving work: https://t.co/HWuYxBpXeH — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) November 26, 2026

We can't help but notice that these Dems aren't denying what's in those files, and are just furious about the transparency, so we can all see what they were up to.

Schmitt gave the appropriate response to the Dems' request: NO WAY.

Democrats are now running scared that all the USAID corruption is coming to light. Their response… “We urge you to immediately remove this information…” No way. It’s time to end the grift. The foreign policy establishment has had their way for too long. It’s a powerful force in Permanent Washington but it’s time to stand up for American taxpayers. Simply put: Taxpayers are tired of being treated as hosts for the foreign aid corruption virus. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 27, 2026

"It's time to end the grift," hence the constant Democrat hyperventilation.

@Eric_Schmitt Their only response is “take it down.” — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) November 28, 2026

Heaven forbid taxpayers actually see what their money was paying for.

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