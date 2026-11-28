Today in new ways to lie to your family members to make them believe in leftist theology, may we present ...

Talking with conservative family members about universal healthcare. Their biggest concern is they don’t want government run healthcare. Once I explained to them it’s not government run, just government paid, and they keep their private doctors, specialists, hospitals, etc but now they have no copays deductibles, or other out of pocket costs, they were all on board. We need to be bettter explaining this to people. To deFoxify people. We need to change the conversation. — F**k You I Quit (@f**kyouiquit) November 27, 2026

Advertisement

So, yes, if you lie to people about what would actually happen, they'll totally agree to it.

Universal health care is a confidence game for politicians to gain more control over people's lives. They sell you on something that sounds so amazing, but if it is too good to be true, it probably is. — Tom Bricker (@tombricker) November 28, 2026

Of course, there is always someone with a story of how great healthcare they received overseas was and that is why we must do it in America.

I had a terrible fall this summer in Spain, went to ER, seen quickly. Got x-rays, cognitive test (since I fell and had gash on head), CAT scan and blood tests. Got treatment for hematomas. Cost NOTHING. Yes. it exists elsewhere, where insurance companies don't run the show. — Susan Milligan (@MilliganSusan) November 28, 2026

This one story a person brings to Twitter proves we must overhaul the American healthcare system.

@MilliganSusan This is a lie. If you’re a US citizen and need ER care in Spain you will be charged for it. — Matthew Martin, MD, FACS, McRIB (@docmartin22) November 28, 2026

Obviously.

@docmartin22 Nope. Just showed them my passport. No charge. I have insurance that includes emergency care overseas but they didn’t ask for it. You can’t go over there and get a knee replacement. But they will take care of you at ER. — Susan Milligan (@MilliganSusan) November 28, 2026

In other words, they probably had the information they needed from her passport to file with her travel insurance and she's just too dumb to know that.

@MilliganSusan Nope - that is either a huge mistake that they made or a lie. And to imply that that is how the system works in Europe is a bogus argument. — Matthew Martin, MD, FACS, McRIB (@docmartin22) November 28, 2026

Also, anyone in America who needs Emergency care will also receive it. You might be charged, but you can pay the hospital on a payment plan and it won't even go against your credit.

“We need to do better at lying.” — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) November 28, 2026

That's the mantra of the Left.

Liberals make up the most ridiculous fantasy based nonsense when they don’t understand how things work. Then they have the hubris to brag about it on social media like they’re beyond the realm of simple fact checks or people who’ve heard of Obamacare. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 28, 2026

It sounds good in theory. Too bad it never works in reality.

This is all bulls**t. You lose your private doctor, your private hospital room, your timely prescriptions. Your skyrocketing taxes, far outstrip your premium and deductible. You wait weeks for care if you get it at all — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 28, 2026

Advertisement

That the key part 'if you get care at all'.

29,468 people died waiting for healthcare in Canada this year. — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) November 27, 2026

That's the reality. That's the truth.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.