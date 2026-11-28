Thanks to social media, we've all received tips on how to deal with that one conservative uncle who shows up every year for Thanksgiving dinner. In the past, we've covered sites that have offered printable placemats with gun control talking points on them, among other liberal causes. We know we're in the leftovers phase of Thanksgiving now, but a racial grievance has arisen as a result of people looking up "mac and cheese" on TikTok. The top hit was this woman, Tinee "Tini" Younger, who got a shout-out from Food Network back in February:

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With 14.2 million likes on TikTok alone, @TinekeYounger01’s Mac and Cheese is viral for a reason! And yes, to get the perfect creamy consistency, shredding your own cheese is a MUST 🧀🔥 #FNHotList https://t.co/FnFixhaCBb — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) February 22, 2026

As our own Just Mindy reported, the future First Lady of Florida is getting grief for serving mac and cheese on paper plates. But there's a much bigger argument over mac and cheese going on on social media.

Go on TikTok and type in mac & cheese and this white bitch shows up. They love saying that she didn’t claim it and yet whenever you look Mac and cheese, her raggedy face comes up. Also notice how she never calls it out nor acknowledge how she exploits our culture. https://t.co/g9iVXTxmWL — Blk Vespii 🇺🇸 (@blkbess) November 25, 2026

I regret to inform you that there is a straight-from-2021 ongoing race controversy of whether white people are allowed to make mac-and-cheese on TikTok https://t.co/qWTqyutHgq — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 26, 2026

People are angry because a white woman made mac and cheese on TikTok https://t.co/LpAHnYTynF — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 28, 2026

Ah, the blonde white woman culturally appropriated a dish from black culture.

TikTok is losing its mind over Tineke "Tini" Younger's mac and cheese, screaming about "cultural erasure" because mac and cheese is a Black American dish. Tini is a classically trained chef who competed on Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef and has a cookbook sitting on the New York Times bestseller list for multiple weeks. For the record, mac and cheese goes back to 13th-century medieval Italy and 14th-century England, centuries before James Hemings was even born. He learned the dish in Paris and popularized it in America because he had a presidential platform, while British colonists and Italian immigrants were making it in their own homes long before. We are constantly told diversity is our strength and America is a melting pot, yet the second a white chef shares a great recipe, people manufacture outrage. Getting this bent out of shape over pasta and cheese is wild. Anyway, try her recipe, its delicious. — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) November 26, 2026

The post continues:

… York Times bestseller list for multiple weeks. For the record, mac and cheese goes back to 13th-century medieval Italy and 14th-century England, centuries before James Hemings was even born. He learned the dish in Paris and popularized it in America because he had a presidential platform, while British colonists and Italian immigrants were making it in their own homes long before. We are constantly told diversity is our strength and America is a melting pot, yet the second a white chef shares a great recipe, people manufacture outrage. Getting this bent out of shape over pasta and cheese is wild. Anyway, try her recipe; it's delicious.

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For reference: https://t.co/ogiaPbE0rh — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) November 28, 2026

I feel like a lot of people seem to be missing the overall point which is a white woman getting “praised” and reaping monetary benefits for using recipes black women have been is another form of gentrification and privilege — ☆beebz☆ (@bbswurld) November 25, 2026

Are we really going to fight over who invented macaroni and cheese? It looks like we are.

@HashtagGriswold They like to claim that white people invented the Kraft version and they invented the baked version. They were baking macaroni in England in the 1700s. — Howling Lenin (@LeninStarWars69) November 26, 2026

@HashtagGriswold "our culture" Mac and cheese originated in medieval Europe. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) November 26, 2026

@HashtagGriswold I was going to say if we want to be pedantic about this, it’s actually likely originally a bastardized version of a medieval Italian dish. But this being the year of our lord 2026, I’m sure half of Twitter would be like “so you’re still saying it’s not a white dish then.” — Marshmallow Pepys (@MallowPepys) November 26, 2026

@HashtagGriswold I don’t give a fuck what anyone thinks. I’m making whatever the fuck I want whenever I want and do not require permission from any race to do it. That’s the beauty of not giving a fuck. Ignore em and move on — Super Gremlin™ 🍿 (@Nole2death) November 26, 2026

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We hope everyone of every race enjoyed their mac and cheese this Thanksgiving if they chose that as a side dish.

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