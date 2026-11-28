During the campaign, Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed made a point of belittling his political opponents by addressing them as "habibi." After the election, El-Sayed noted the "delicious irony" of "JD, habibi" being "constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January."

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Here's a woman, obviously an El-Sayed voter, who says she's been "obsessed" with the term ever since El-Sayed said it the first time, and she's been calling her kids habibi ever since. When her husband asked her what it meant, she didn't know and had to look it up. She's cool with using Arabic terms of endearment, though, because she trusts El-Sayed with her life as well as the language.

White Liberal Woman says she’s using Arabic phrases now because “I trust Abdul Al-Sayed with my life, as well as the language” “So we've all been obsessed with Habibi for a week now — I've been calling my kids Habibi since he said it the first time a few weeks ago — think about it, it not only rolls off the tongue — calling your kids Habibi is like a natural thing at this point. So my husband hears me and is like, what does Habibi mean? And I had to look it up. Admittedly, I did not know because I do trust Abdul Al-Sayed with my life as well as the language I use with my children” I don’t know why white liberal women are so susceptible to brainwashing and Islam but this is reaching cult levels We are going to lose our country unless we figure out how to stop white liberal women — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 28, 2026

The post continues:

… it, it not only rolls off the tongue — calling your kids Habibi is like a natural thing at this point. So my husband hears me and is like, what does Habibi mean? And I had to look it up. Admittedly, I did not know because I do trust Abdul Al-Sayed with my life as well as the language I use with my children” I don’t know why white liberal women are so susceptible to brainwashing and Islam but this is reaching cult levels We are going to lose our country unless we figure out how to stop white liberal women

We don't see her wearing a hijab like El-Sayed's wife … yet.

@WallStreetApes Here we go again. Another white liberal woman making a fool of herself and thinking she’s amazing for it. — Jack Freedom (@JackFreedom1776) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes Someone should fund a reality show, like MTV's 'The Real World', that sends white liberal women to their preferred Islamic country, where they can document how well their flavor of feminism integrates into the native culture that they consider superior to Western culture. — Terah (@Terah_heart) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes Since she's going the extra mile to learn Arabic, a few phrases she should add are "please don't behead me" and "ow, those stones hurt." — Gremme76 (@GregDomme) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes The level of self-delusion coming from this woman is shocking. She "trusts El-Sayed with my life". Based on what? You don't know him. You are projecting onto him a level of trust/admiration that has not been earned whatsoever. Sad because her kids are depending on her judgment. — DotEnergy (@GetDotEnergy) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes WHO are the men marrying these women?!! — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes Life as Abdul's 4th wife isn't what she expected.. https://t.co/np5cB3fnxB — Tuxedo_Cat (@Cat_In_Tuxedo) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes It was soooo easy to convince them that the A-OK sign was a secret racist club membership sign It will be even easier to manipulate them on anything else. We will make sure the manipulation works for all Americans — Empire Sentry (@empire_sentry) November 28, 2026

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@WallStreetApes If she lived in Afghanistan, her name would be Bibi as of today. — Lisa Rothstein (@davincidiva) November 28, 2026

Someone claimed that Afghanistan had made it illegal to call wives by their first names, but that appears to be an exaggeration. Apparently, it stems from an order on medical records. Avoiding a woman's first name in public or on official records is a longstanding tribal custom in parts of Afghanistan tied to notions of male honor, often listing women as the "wife" or "daughter" of a male relative. Activists and journalists have also reported women being called degrading animal nicknames like "goat" or "cow." Someone also reported that women also won’t be allowed to put their names on prescriptions, medical records, or even their own graves. Graves will only be allowed to say “daughter” or “mother.”

@WallStreetApes It means "my love". Why are we going off on this? I can use any other language to express endearment except Arabic? — Patrick Harris (@ozone702) November 28, 2026

We don't mind her calling her kids habibi if she chooses. What caught our attention was her saying she entrusted her life to El-Sayed.

@WallStreetApes White liberal women are going to be the downfall of Western countries. This woman is an idiot. — Gaelicgirl87 (@gaelicgirl87) November 28, 2026

@WallStreetApes She's known him for a few weeks and already trusts him "with her life"? Most women I know believe in freedom and think for themselves. We don't need a politician to tell us how to talk to our own kids. When did a crush on a candidate become a political platform? — CY🇳🇴🇧🇷💜🤜🏻🤛🏻 (@YttereC) November 28, 2026

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@WallStreetApes Her brain is sqeaky clean due to all that washing. — scgrl625 (@scgrl625) November 28, 2026

She does sound like she has an unhealthy attraction to her habibi, El-Sayed. And they call Trump supporters a cult.

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